Former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle will appear in court today along with his lawyers to set a trial date. Boyle who faces 19 criminal charges was released from jail ealier this month and his lawyer Lawrence Greenspon confirms he now wears an electronic bracelet.

Under the release conditions, Boyle lives with his parents, Patrick and Linda, in Smiths Falls, Ont. -- effectively under house arrest -- and wear a GPS ankle bracelet that can track his movements.

Boyle and his parents were forced to post a $10,000 bond. Patrick and Linda will serve as sureties and one of them must accompany their son if he leaves the property.

Back in 2012, Boyle and his American wife, Caitlan Coleman, were taken hostage by a Taliban-linked group while on a backpacking trip in Afghanistan.

SInce then, the couple along with their three children lived in captivity and were freed by Pakistani forces in October 2017.

Boyle was arrested by Ottawa police in December and charged on New Years Day with offences including assault, sexual assault, unlawful confinement and causing someone to take a noxious substance.

The charges against Boyle relate to two alleged victims since his return to Canada, but a court order prohibits the publication of any details that might identify them or any witnesses.