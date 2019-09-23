

CTV Ottawa





The Ontario Provincial Police is offering a behind the scenes look at some of the provinces high profile homicide cases in a new YouTube series called “Serial Instinct.”

The three episodes focus on three convicted killers in the province: Serial killer Dellen Millard, triple murderer Basil Borutski and killer nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer.

OPP say the videos, which run about 10 minutes each, were created to educate the public about the work that goes into closing these types of cases.

The second episode focuses on the 2015 arrest of Borutski following the deaths of Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam.

The video includes new footage released to the public surrounding Borutski’s arrest and the interviews that followed. Police say the victims' families have approved the episode.

But an Ottawa Valley women’s group feels the video sensationalizes the tragic events from September 22nd, 2015 .

“I haven’t seen anything like this in the past and I’m a little confused by it,” said Jancy Brown, communications coordinator with the Women’s Sexual Assault Centre in the Valley.

“That’s what some people have been saying about the video. They think it’s a shock and awe video instead of an informational video.”

Brown says the community is still looking for answers into how these murders could have been prevented.

There is an inquest planned to look at this case. Brown hopes the recommendations that come from the inquest are followed.