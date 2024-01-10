Boil advisory issued for Chelsea Que. residents, second in 1 month

A precautionary water boil advisory has been issued for Chelsea, Que. residents due to maintenance work, the city said on Wednesday in a news release.

This is the second advisory is less than a month.

Chelsea residents served by the municipal water system now must boil their water for at least one minute before using it until the advisory is lifted, the release read.

"Boiled or bottled water should be used to prepare formula, bottles and baby food, wash vegetables and fruit that will be eaten raw, prepare beverages (including coffee), wash dishes and brush teeth and rinse mouths. Please discard all food, including ice, prepared with tap water after the date and time of this advisory," read the release.

Residents must also give their pets previously boiled and cooled water, recommends the city.

The city adds while maintenance work takes place, the water will be cloudy and have a slight chlorine smell.

An email will be sent out notifying residents once the issue is resolved.

More information about the advisory is available online.