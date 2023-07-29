Body of boater recovered after empty vessel found in Ottawa River

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the suspected drowning of a 66-year-old boater in the Ottawa River near Deep River.

Emergency crews received a call just before 11 a.m. Friday about an unoccupied boat circling in the water.

Police say first responders confirmed that one person had been on board the boat, but was missing.

On Saturday, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit recovered the body of the 66-year-old boat operator.

The Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario will conduct a post-mortem examination as part of the investigation.

The name of the boater has not been released.