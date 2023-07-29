Body of boater recovered after empty vessel found in Ottawa River
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the suspected drowning of a 66-year-old boater in the Ottawa River near Deep River.
Emergency crews received a call just before 11 a.m. Friday about an unoccupied boat circling in the water.
Police say first responders confirmed that one person had been on board the boat, but was missing.
On Saturday, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit recovered the body of the 66-year-old boat operator.
The Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario will conduct a post-mortem examination as part of the investigation.
The name of the boater has not been released.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
OTTAWA TRAFFIC
OTTAWA TRAFFIC | What you need to know about the closure of a section of Hwy. 417 in Ottawa this weekend
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Labour minister directs board to consider imposing new contract or arbitration on B.C. port workers
Canada's labour minister says he is taking action to restore long-term stability at B.C.'s ports after unionized workers rejected a tentative agreement late Friday night.
Metro workers walk off the job as grocery chain closes GTA stores
The head of the union representing thousands of striking Metro grocery store workers across the Greater Toronto Area says members can no longer accept labour agreements that still leave them scrambling to make ends meet.
Air passenger traffic at Canada's airports more than doubled in 2022: StatCan
The number of passengers who travelled through Canada's airports more than doubled in 2022 compared to the previous year. But air travel is still lower than pre-pandemic levels, the recent data from Statistics Canada shows.
Canada's Liendo breaks own national record, wins silver in men's 100-metre butterfly
Canada's Josh Liendo won silver in the men's 100-metre butterfly with a Canadian record time at the World Aquatics Championships on Saturday.
Federal government struggling to get rid of millions of extra COVID-19 rapid tests
The federal government is sitting on a stockpile of 39 million extra rapid tests for COVID-19 and is struggling to get rid of them without chucking them in the trash, an internal Health Canada memo shows.
'Perfectly excited': Canadian scientists await first look at bits from asteroid Bennu
A group of Canadian scientists is awaiting delivery of an outer space postcard from the past.
A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Thailand kills at least 9 people and wounds scores
A large explosion at a fireworks warehouse in southern Thailand on Saturday killed at least nine people and wounded scores, officials said.
What's the future of wastewater testing for COVID-19?
Wastewater testing became an important surveillance tool for COVID-19 spread early on in the pandemic. But it's unclear how long current levels of government funding will continue, and experts are calling on the federal government to create a standardized surveillance system for all of Canada.
Akwesasne: Death of Casey Oakes linked to migrant deaths, say police
Police in Akwesasne say a body found this month in the St. Lawrence River is that of a man connected to the investigation into the deaths of eight migrants.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
Missing man last seen tubing in Lunenburg County found dead
The body of a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen drifting down Gold River has been found, Lunenburg District RCMP say.
Toronto
-
Metro workers walk off the job as grocery chain closes GTA stores
The head of the union representing thousands of striking Metro grocery store workers across the Greater Toronto Area says members can no longer accept labour agreements that still leave them scrambling to make ends meet.
-
Driver dead after fiery crash in Rexdale, SIU investigating: police
A driver is dead after their vehicle reportedly crashed into a bridge in Rexdale Saturday afternoon, police say.
-
Pedestrian killed after being struck by impaired driver in Scarborough: police
A pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday night.
Montreal
-
Excitement, optimism as hundreds line up to ride Montreal's new light-rail train line
Lines wrapped through Montreal's central station on Saturday as hundreds of people waited to board the metro area's new light-rail train system, many of them showing up just to marvel at the new transit service, even if they don't expect to take it often.
-
'Ghost skateboard' honors young Montreal man killed in hit-and-run
A vigil was held this weekend for Jacob Robitaille, a 21-year-old Montreal skateboarder killed in a hit-and-run earlier this year.
-
Three men shot leaving bars at Quartier Dix 30 in Brossard
Three men suffered gunshot wounds after an altercation between two groups outside bars in Quartier Dix 30 in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.
Northern Ontario
-
Some Ontario drivers' insurance premiums will go up soon if they don't have this security feature
An Ontario driver was 'shocked' that his insurance company threatened to increase his premiums unless he installed a certain security device in his vehicle.
-
Cyclists hit the trails for the ‘Salty Marie’
Cyclists and a few runners converged on the Hiawatha Highlands in Sault Ste. Marie to compete in the first Salty Marie Trails Festival.
-
OPP stop 23-year-old driving 141km/h on Hwy. 144
A 23-year-old driver from Sudbury is in some trouble with police following a traffic stop on Highway 144 on Friday.
London
-
Londoner wins 'RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars' season eight
A Londoner is celebrating after winning the biggest accolade in drag, and she is using her platform to celebrate the stories of the LGBTQ2S+ community.
-
Pet owner charged after leaving dog inside hot car in Grand Bend
A pet owner has been charged after they allegedly left their dog inside a hot vehicle in Grand Bend, Ont., which prompted a rescue from OPP officers earlier this month.
-
'The Liberals are back': Provincial Liberal Leader candidate tours southwestern Ontario this weekend
The frontrunner in the race to the Ontario Liberal party leader is making her way through southwestern Ontario this weekend. Bonnie Crombie — the mayor of Mississauga and former Liberal MP — held campaign stops in London, Sarnia, and Windsor on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Family calling for speedier investigations after assault charges dropped
One woman says she wants to see investigations into abuse allegations for people living in care homes sped up.
-
Liquor Mart strike extending into Saturday
Strike action for Manitoba Liquor Mart workers will continue this weekend.
-
This is how many claims MPI received from this week's storm
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) received well over 1,000 claims as a result of a severe storm earlier this week across Manitoba.
Kitchener
-
'Added stressor to university life': University of Guelph student speaks out following data breach
A student at the University of Guelph is speaking out over what she's calling a lack of transparency following a data breach.
-
Baby Parker’s death inspiring community change in Brantford 18 years later
A baby boy whose body was found in a Brantford park continues to motivate action in the city 18 years later.
-
Heavy rain, thunderstorms cause flooding in Waterloo-Wellington
A special weather statement is in effect for Waterloo region and southern Wellington County with heavy rainfall causing flooding.
Calgary
-
Plane crashes near Kananaskis Village
Emergency crews have been deployed to Heart Creek Day Use Area, near where a plane crashed Friday night in Kananaskis country.
-
‘Flip the Script’ art exhibition celebrates Calgary’s diverse history
A local art exhibition at Fort Calgary is showcasing the work of more than 150 artists on Saturday to celebrate the city’s rich and diverse history.
-
1 dead, 5 injured in fatal crash in southeast Edmonton
Police are investigating a crash that left a 21-year-old man dead and five others injured early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Foodtruck wars vendors feeling the pinch of inflation
The sound of deep-fryer sizzling has never been so expensive for Jacko Garcia.
-
Tight job market impacting City of Saskatoon summer programs
The City of Saskatoon has been struggling this year with its seasonal employment opportunities, impacting the city’s summer pool and parks programs for kids.
-
Saskatoon woman loses $10,000 after scammers hijack iPad, trick her into withdrawing cash
A Saskatoon senior is out $10,000 after an elaborate financial scam, and she’s warning the public to be alert for this new type of trick.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 5 injured in fatal crash in southeast Edmonton
Police are investigating a crash that left a 21-year-old man dead and five others injured early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.
-
Edmonton Elks forge ambitious future with multilingual broadcasts
On Saturday night, the Edmonton Elks' home game versus the B.C. Lions will be the first pro football contest to be broadcast in Punjabi. This achievement follows the franchise's earlier milestone in 2022 when they had a regular-season matchup carried in Cree.
-
Man riding a bike with a knife arrested, RCMP seeking witnesses
Leduc RCMP are looking for a driver who may have been threatened with a knife by a man riding a bicycle.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Firefighter dies battling wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C, province says
A contracted firefighter battling the Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C., has died, the province confirmed Saturday afternoon.
-
Labour minister directs board to consider imposing new contract or arbitration on B.C. port workers
Canada's labour minister says he is taking action to restore long-term stability at B.C.'s ports after unionized workers rejected a tentative agreement late Friday night.
-
B.C. lawyer suspended 2 months after helping client transfer US$6.4M against bank's wishes
A Vancouver lawyer has been suspended for two months after admitting misconduct involving his trust accounts to the Law Society of B.C.
Regina
-
Regina police investigate early morning death
Several police cars and a Coroner van blocked off traffic in the early hours of Saturday in downtown Regina for a homicide investigation.
-
Regina police clear city hall encampment, 11 arrests made
Residents of the encampment at Regina’s city hall were forced to leave Friday afternoon as police began clearing the site.
-
Labour minister directs board to consider imposing new contract or arbitration on B.C. port workers
Canada's labour minister says he is taking action to restore long-term stability at B.C.'s ports after unionized workers rejected a tentative agreement late Friday night.