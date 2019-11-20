OTTAWA - Ottawa Senators forward Bobby Ryan will be away from the team as he enters the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

The NHL and NHLPA made the announcement on Wednesday, and both said there would be no further comment.

The program aims to help players and their families treat health issues, including substance abuse.

Ryan was absent from the Senators game in Detroit on Tuesday night. He was also a healthy scratch due to performance for an Oct. 27 game against the San Jose Sharks.

In the past, Ryan has been open about his childhood struggles, including an abusive father who fled to Canada after he was charged with attempted murder. In 2016, Ryan wrote an open letter of thanks to his mom following her passing, chronicling some of those past struggles.

The 32-year-old is Ottawa’s highest-paid player, earning $7.25 million per season.