Blueberry picking season underway in eastern Ontario

The blueberries are as big as nickels at Hugli's Blueberry Ranch east of Pembroke, Ont., as picking season officially got underway Thursday.

"If you come this weekend and you can't fill your trunk, it's because you've got a hole in your trunk," said owner and farmer Brian Hugli.

Hugli says he is expecting a big summer of picking ahead, with the summer's recent weather offering a plump start for the crop.

"Well for blueberries, they like lots of water and heat, and we've had both. So it's been a great season for blueberries," added Hugli.

The blueberry farm grows 18 different types of blueberries that come ripe at staggered points throughout the season, offering variations in size, juiciness, sweetness, and flavour.

"Ideally, we want them to sit on the bush for a week after they turn blue, and that just sweetens them up," said Hugli.

Heading out to the bush now, berry pickers will notice many berries still green and white on the vine -- alongside ripe blueberries.

Hugli says when picking, there is a trick to ensure those berries, not quite ready for harvest, stay on the vine to be picked later in the season.

"When you're picking them, you're just going to put your hand underneath and roll them off with your thumb so that you can leave the ones that aren't ripe yet still on there," Hugli added.

The ranch store also offers blueberry flavoured food items including baked goods, sweet treats, juices, syrups, dips, and sauces.

Hugli's is located at 2139 Greenwood Rd. in Pembroke. Admission to the shop is $3 with handpicked berries available by weight.