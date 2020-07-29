OTTAWA -- Don't be alarmed if you hear explosives and feel some vibrations around Parliament Hill.

Public Services and Procurement Canada says blasting and rock removal will begin on Thursday for Phase 2 of construction of a new welcome centre at Centre Block.

The controlled explosives use and rock removal activities will take place on weekdays during daylight hours.

PSPC says during blasting, visitors to Parliament Hill and surrounding areas may feel some vibrations and will hear horn signals in the following order:

Three short horn signals

One minute of silence

One short horn signal closely followed by the controlled explosion

One long horn signal

Public Services and Procurement Canada says once completed, the Parliamentary Welcome Centre will offer Canadians a curated visitor experience to supplement the current tour capability and provide parliamentarians with expanded parliamentary business support.