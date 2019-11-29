OTTAWA -- From new cars to appliances to airline flights, shoppers will be out in full force today in Ottawa striking up the best deals.

Black Friday was imported from the United States years ago when shoppers started lining up overnight for early bird doorcrashers.

That's no longer the case as Black Friday has now extended into an entire week.

' It's now Black Friday week, This is a big day for us, we have amazing deals. We've seen an uptick in traffic at the mall as many stores are advertising deals at 50% off, says Carrie Irvine, Marketing Director at the St, Laurent Shopping Centre.

To keep customers coming to the mall, Irvine says St. Laurent is offering a $25 bonus gift card wth a $250 gift card purchase.

There's also a Black Friday Contest with a free trip to Cuba for two people.

The Black Friday sales bonanza could come at the expense of Boxing Day,

Ottawa Retail Analyst Barry Nabatian at Shore Tanner & Associates says Black Friday has stretched the holiday shopping deal over three big days.

"Black Friday itself is not as popular as it once was. You have Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Boxing Day, there are so many sales for so many different things' says Nabatian.

Maybe the huge early morning line-ups aren't what they used to be, but Walmart Canada is still expecting to triple its customer visits to six million today.

Every major mall in Ottawa and even small retailers are ready for the Black Friday customers.