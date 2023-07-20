Benoit-Antoine Bacon steps down as president of Carleton University
Benoit-Antoine Bacon is leaving Carleton University.
The university announced Bacon would be leaving this fall to become the new president of the University of British Columbia.
"There is a sadness is departing from Carleton, of that there is no doubt," Bacon said in a statement on Thursday.
"It has been an amazing five years and it’s been a privilege to work with so many smart, caring people and to achieve so much together. I offer my sincere and immense gratitude to the entire community for allowing me to be part of the Raven journey."
Bacon was appointed president and vice-chancellor of Carleton University in 2018.
Dr. Jerry Tomberlin, Carleton University vice-president (academic) and provost, will serve as interim president. Carleton will launch the full search for the 16th president and vice-chancellor in the fall.
