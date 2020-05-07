OTTAWA -- Beechwood Cemetery is reopening to the public ahead of Mother’s Day.

As the COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in Ottawa and across Ontario, Beechwood Cemetery has announced a “phased-in approach” to reopening the cemetery and funeral home to the public.

Starting Saturday, May 9, the public can access the cemetery at the following times:

Monday to Friday – 4 p.m. to sunset

Saturday and Sunday – sunrise to sunset

While visiting the cemetery, visitors are asked to follow Ontario’s gathering restrictions, including only five people being permitted together and practice physical distancing of at least two metres apart.

Beechwood Cemetery grounds and funeral home will remain closed to the visiting public during regular business hours Monday to Friday. During regular business hours, Beechwood will continue to make pre-need arrangements for both funeral and cemetery services and maintain the grounds.

Beechwood Cemetery closed to the visit public in early April for the first time in more than 150 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.