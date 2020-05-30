OTTAWA -- One day after a moose went for a dip in a south-end pool, a bear visited a Kanata neighbourhood.

Ottawa Police received a call at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday about a bear in the area of Terry Fox Drive and Kanata Avenue.

Police say the bear is contained in a tree, and conservation officers with the National Capital Commission are on scene to tranquilize the bear and move it.

A witness tells CTV News Ottawa the bear was initially spotted on a hydro pole, before going into a tree.

It is the second straight day wildlife have wandered into an Ottawa neighbourhood.

On Thursday, Paul Koch woke up to find a moose taking a dip in his backyard pool near Hunt Club Road and Uplands Drive. The moose spent four hours in the pool before running out of the backyard and back into the woods nearby.