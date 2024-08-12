Barrhaven kids gym says it's closing temporarily, cancelling camps, classes and parties

A popular kids gym in Barrhaven has temporarily closed its doors, forcing parents to find alternate arrangements for camps and classes.

In a letter to customers, My Gym Ottawa says it is closing its doors temporarily due to unforeseen circumstances.

"We cannot continue our operations in the current gym space," the letter says. "This decision was not made lightly, but unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, we are unable to continue operations at this time."

My Gym has been open for seven years, operating on Kennevale Drive.

According to the letter, all camps from Aug. 8 to 23 are cancelled, and all evening and weekend classes are cancelled starting Monday. Refunds for camps will be processed back to the original method of payment used for the registration.

All birthday parties have been cancelled and the deposit refunded to the family.

"We understand that this news may come as a disappointment, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," the letter says.

"Thank you for being a part of the My Gym Ottawa Family. We will always cherish the memories and relationships we have built with our customers so far as we work towards a new chapter in our services."

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to My Gym Ottawa for comment on the closure.