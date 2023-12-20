Bank of Canada security officers vote to strike

Security officers at the Bank of Canada have voted in favour of strike action should a bargaining agreement with the central bank fail.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the union representing the security officers, said in a press release Wednesday that members voted 'overwhelmingly' to advance a strike. The union is seeking wage increases and addressing workplace challenges with respect to worker safety and workload.

PSAC represents 57 security officers at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa and six in Montreal. The current contract for PSAC local 71250 expired on Dec. 31, 2021 and negotiations have been ongoing since Feb. 2022.

The union filed for conciliation with the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board in Oct. 2023.

"The employer’s wage offer falls below the pattern set at Treasury Board,” said PSAC's regional vice-president Alex Silas in the press release.

"Bank of Canada security officers deserve a wage increase that keeps up with the rising cost of living that we’ve seen over the past few years. These workers' wages have been frozen since 2021 and they keep falling behind."

A Bank of Canada spokesperson told CTV News they won't comment on ongoing negotiations and doesn't comment on the details of the banks' security arrangements

The union's central workplace safety issue is with officers working alone and contracting out, or the use of non-union employees to perform regular tasks. PSAC argues solo shifts place officers in potentially dangerous emergency situations without readily available help.

PSAC says since 2015, staffing levels for security officers decreased 15 per cent from 55 to 47, with eight vacant positions that the central bank has not filled in the last year and a half.

“We’re hoping that with such a strong strike vote result, the employer will understand that PSAC local 71250 members at the Bank of Canada are serious about getting an agreement that is fair and addresses their most serious workplace concerns,” said Silas.

Calling a strike vote is a tactic that can put additional pressure on the employer to reach a deal and represents a formal approval of the bargaining committee. Approval of a strike vote authorizes strike action as a possible escalation if an agreement is not reached.

A successful strike vote requires a simple majority of members in the bargaining unit to cast a ballot in favour of strike action.

PSAC says they are optimistic that the key outstanding issues in bargaining can be resolved without resorting to a strike but are preparing to undertake one, if necessary.

Negotiations are set to resume Dec.19, 20 and 21.