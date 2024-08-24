'Bank investigator' fraud spreading in eastern Ontario: What it is and how to avoid it
Ontario Provincial Police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre are warning people about fraudsters impersonating major Canadian banks.
The "bank investigator" scam involves someone calling and claiming to be from a bank, the police, or an online retailer, asking the target's help with an "ongoing investigation" into a breach of the victim's bank account.
Fraudsters will convince victims to send an Interac e-transfer transaction to their own cellphone number. The suspect will instruct the victim on the steps required to add themselves as a payee and to increase their daily Interac e-transfer limit.
The suspect provides the e-transfer question and answer that the victim must use for the transfer. Once the victim sends the Interac e-transfer transaction to their own cellphone number, suspects will ask the victim for a "code" which is the last portion of the Interac e-transfer URL/link received. If the victim provides the URL, suspects will have the ability to deposit the funds into their own account.
In some cases, the fraudster might request the target provide log-in information for their bank account, including two-factor authentication codes, as part of the "investigation", which then gives the scammer access to the victim's funds.
More variations of this scam can be found on the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's website, including fraudsters even claiming to be the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre itself.
Ways to protect yourself
The OPP say to watch out for red flags when receiving phone calls from anyone demanding payment or access to financial information, even if it seems legitimate.
Oftentimes, the fraudster will spoof the phone number of the institution being impersonated, making the call appear legitimate. The scammer may also have access to some of the target's personal information like name, date of birth, address, or debit card number. Fraudsters will often provide the first 4 numbers of a debit or credit card to try and prove legitimacy. Remember that most debit and credit card numbers with specific financial institutions begin with the same four numbers.
Here are some more ways to protect yourself from falling victim to fraud:
- Financial institutions or online merchants will never request you to transfer funds to an external account.
- Financial institutions or police will never request you to turn over your bank card nor attend your residence to pick up your bank card.
- Never provide details of links or URLs received via email or text message to anyone, and never provide codes received via text or email, as these can provide fraudsters with access to your account.
- If you get a call claiming to be from your financial institution, advise the caller that you will call them back. End the call and dial the number on the back of your bank or credit card from a different phone if possible or wait 10 minutes before making the outgoing call.
- Never provide remote access to your computer or smart phone.
The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says calls from "bank investigator" fraudsters tend to happen early in the morning when a victim is still sleeping or not alert.
If you were a victim of this or any other type of scam, even if you didn't lose any money, you can report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online. It is also recommended you report it to your local police.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
An attack at a festival in a German city kills 3 people and wounds at least 5 seriously
An attacker with a knife killed three people and seriously wounded at least five late on Friday at a festival in the western German city of Solingen, authorities said.
Teamsters challenge minister's move to resume rail service as shutdown drags on
Rail workers fought back Friday against the federal government's move to get them back on the job, with a fresh strike notice and a regulatory challenge making it unclear when most freight traffic will resume.
Body found in Ont. identified as B.C. woman who went missing 19 years ago
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
Right to enjoy property doesn't trump freedom of expression: 'Freedom Convoy' defence
In a contest between the Charter-protected freedom of expression and Ottawa residents' right to the enjoyment of their property, there is no contest, the lawyer for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich argued Friday.
Ontario woman thought she spent $39 on theatre tickets. She didn't. Here's what happened
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
Judge rules Breonna Taylor's boyfriend caused her death, dismisses some charges against ex-officers
A federal judge has thrown out major felony charges against two former Louisville officers accused of falsifying a warrant that led police to Breonna Taylor's door before they fatally shot her.
Neighbours disgusted by Nazi flag at Kitchener, Ont. home
Residents living in a Kitchener, Ont. neighbourhood are speaking out about a Nazi flag that was seen flying outside a home on their street.
Windsor Spitfires welcome Keanu Reeves to its roster
An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.
RFK Jr. suspends his presidential bid and backs Donald Trump before appearing with him at his rally
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent campaign for the White House and endorsed Donald Trump on Friday, a late-stage shakeup of the race that could give the former president a modest boost from Kennedy's supporters.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Family of patient who died in Fredericton ER waiting room files lawsuit against Horizon Health
The family of a man who died two years ago while waiting for care in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital waiting room has filed a lawsuit against Horizon Health Network and two nurses who were on shift that night.
-
Residents of Hammonds Plains, N.S. face water pressure and fire hydrant issues
Residents say small sized water pipes installed decades ago are insufficient for the water needs of a community the size of Hammonds Plains.
-
So, who is Pascan Aviation? A closer look at the Maritimes' newest airline
Pascan Aviation will soon be servicing the Sydney-to-Halifax air travel route that had been gone for two years.
Toronto
-
Two women found dead in Etobicoke house, police searching for relative
A search is underway for a 33-year-old man after his two female relatives were found dead in a house in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.
-
Woman 'targeted' in attempted kidnapping at Vaughan Mills: police
At least four suspects allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman at Vaughan Mills on Friday afternoon.
-
Ontario woman says she was left stranded by Flair Airlines in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman accompanying her daughter’s grad trip to the Dominican Republic said her group was left stranded after Flair Airlines cancelled their flight back to Toronto due to bad weather.
Montreal
-
Despite continued pleas from coroners, Montreal metro not proceeding with platform screen doors any time soon
Montreal's transit authority said it has no immediate plans to implement platform screen doors on the metro despite repeated pleas from Quebec coroners who say the safety barriers can prevent suicides and assurances from the province that the costs to install them would be covered.
-
Rail stoppage: Montreal commuters eye alternatives as trains halted for second day
More than 20,000 Montreal commuters are again being forced to find alternative ways to get to work because of a work stoppage at Canada's two biggest railways that has halted trains for a second consecutive day.
-
A year after salon owner shot and killed, Montreal police investigating shooting at same spot
Montreal police are investigating after a salon that was the scene of a deadly shooting last year was shot at again last night while it was open.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman thought she spent $39 on theatre tickets. She didn't. Here's what happened
An Ontario woman paid seven times more for her theatre tickets than she thought she did. 'I was shocked. I had no idea the tickets were going to cost that much.'
-
Two new out-of-control fires reported Friday in the northeast
There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region early evening on Friday, Ontario Forest Fires said in its nightly update.
-
Person from Mattawa charged with trafficking their partner
After a four-month investigation, provincial police in North Bay charged a 56-year-old Mattawa resident with several human sex trafficking-related offences.
Windsor
-
Corn, music, and community spirit shine at Tecumseh festival's new venue
The Tecumseh Corn and Music Festival has returned, bringing a burst of summer fun, music, and plenty of corn to the community.
-
One dead, another taken to hospital following Highway 401 collisions
One person has died after two collisions on Highway 401 in Lakeshore Friday morning.
-
Police stepping up efforts to find Lemmy and dog sitter almost a year after warrant issued
Almost a year after a bench warrant was issued for a dog sitter, Windsor police and Crime Stoppers are stepping up the efforts to find her and return the dog to his owner.
London
-
Has London’s new Encampment Strategy backfired against neighbours of Watson Street Park?
There’s a growing belief among neighbours of Watson Street Park that council’s decision to extend setback distances between homeless encampments and sensitive land uses has increased the number of unhoused Londoners living behind their homes and businesses.
-
$3 million in new scholarships announced for Western and Fanshawe students
$3 million in funding for scholarship programs at Fanshawe and Western over the next five years was announced by the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) this week.
-
Residents evacuated via aerial truck after London apartment fire
A small kitchen fire on Kipps Lane on Friday afternoon saw one person in hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation symptoms.
Kitchener
-
Body found in Ont. identified as B.C. woman who went missing 19 years ago
A body discovered in a wooded area near Rockwood, Ont. has finally been identified as a missing British Columbia woman.
-
Neighbours disgusted by Nazi flag at Kitchener, Ont. home
Residents living in a Kitchener, Ont. neighbourhood are speaking out about a Nazi flag that was seen flying outside a home on their street.
-
Wilmot farmers say freedom of information requests denied again, new rallies planned
A group hoping to stop the sale of Wilmot farmland says the Region of Waterloo has denied their freedom of information request for a second time.
Barrie
-
Woman's face sprayed during attempted purse-snatching in Barrie parking lot
Police in Barrie are on the lookout for a man accused of spraying a substance into a woman's face and attempting to steal her purse.
-
Leafs hold open practice at debut of Bracebridge’s new $78M community centre
The Town of Bracebridge held a soft opening for its brand new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Friday morning, highlighted by some NHL players participating in an open practice.
-
Muskoka man faces hefty fine for possessing 3 black bear gall bladders
A Gravenhurst resident has been fined $6,500 for illegally possessing black bear parts, as part of the Ontario government's efforts to protect black bear populations.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating after flooding at Holiday Towers building
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after hundreds of people were forced out of a downtown apartment building due to flooding.
-
Parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, under heat warning as humid temperatures set to roll in
A heat warning has been issued for a portion of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, Friday.
-
Charges laid after child sex doll seized by CBSA in Winnipeg
A Winnipeg man has been charged after a child sex doll was seized by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).
Calgary
-
$10,000 reward offered for the capture of murder suspect Elijah Blake Strawberry
Alberta Mounties have authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the fugitive Elijah Blake Strawberry.
-
Calgary girl, 13, dies in hospital after Highway 3 crash
A 13-year-old girl who was critically injured in a crash near Coalhurst, Alta., on Wednesday morning has died, RCMP said Friday.
-
Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions return to Calgary on Monday
The City of Calgary is launching into another round of strict water restrictions next week, as crews work to repair sections of pipe in the Bearspaw feeder main.
Edmonton
-
Teamsters challenge minister's move to resume rail service as shutdown drags on
Rail workers fought back Friday against the federal government's move to get them back on the job, with a fresh strike notice and a regulatory challenge making it unclear when most freight traffic will resume.
-
Truck wanted in fiery hit-and-run in St. Albert
RCMP are looking for a black truck wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that left a vehicle on fire in St. Albert Thursday.
-
RCMP find 'extremely dangerous' suspect in stabbing near Westlock
RCMP in Westlock, Alta., have apprehended a suspect in a daytime stabbing near Westlock, Alta., prompting a province-wide emergency alert.
Regina
-
How do Saskatchewan's smoke hours this summer compare to last summer?
As wildfires continue to burn in the north, several parts of the province were placed under an air quality advisory on Friday.
-
Production begins on a new film in Regina, shot entirely using LED volume wall
Production has begun on a new film in Regina, which will be shot entirely using a new piece of technology called an LED volume wall.
-
Regina police investigating collision involving pedestrian
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating a motor vehicle incident involving a pedestrian on Friday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. wildfires cause gold mine evacuation, but ‘unlikely’ to shut down power plant
SaskPower says it’s unlikely the wildfire near the remote community of Sandy Bay will significantly impact operations at the nearby power station.
-
Sask. man convicted of attempted murder for drunken beating of his ex gets a new trial
A man convicted of attempted murder after beating his partner in a drunken brawl is getting a new trial as Saskatchewan’s appeal court called the verdict the “product of a miscarriage of justice.”
-
Major Canadian rental company warns tenants that hackers may have their banking info
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
Vancouver
-
BC NDP maintains lead, though new poll highlights concerns
Ahead of October’s provincial vote, a new poll commissioned by the B.C. Chamber of Commerce indicates the BC NDP enjoys a lead among decided voters, but the survey also highlights a number of concerns for the governing party.
-
Vancity attempting foreclosure on property where apartment demolished after three fires
Vancity has filed documents in the Supreme Court of British Columbia to begin foreclosure proceedings against Fu Ren and Feng Yan, the owners of a Mount Pleasant apartment building that caught fire three times in just over 12 months.
-
B.C. auditor general cites two 'significant errors' in government's final accounts
The office of British Columbia's auditor general says he found two "significant errors" in the New Democrat government's year-end public financial statements, but the Ministry of Finance says it's been advised to continue using what it says are long-standing accounting practices.
Vancouver Island
-
BC NDP maintains lead, though new poll highlights concerns
Ahead of October’s provincial vote, a new poll commissioned by the B.C. Chamber of Commerce indicates the BC NDP enjoys a lead among decided voters, but the survey also highlights a number of concerns for the governing party.
-
B.C. auditor general cites two 'significant errors' in government's final accounts
The office of British Columbia's auditor general says he found two "significant errors" in the New Democrat government's year-end public financial statements, but the Ministry of Finance says it's been advised to continue using what it says are long-standing accounting practices.
-
B.C. crews move to 'mop up' stage on many wildfires, drought persists in the north
British Columbia is down to just one "wildfire of note," as the wildfire service says rain and cooler temperatures have helped crews turn the corner on a number of larger blazes, especially in southern parts of the province.
Kelowna
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
-
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.