

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The intersection of Bank St. at Heron Rd. has the distinction of being the worst intersection in Ottawa for collisions.

The City of Ottawa released the 2018 Road Safety Report on Monday, outlining the Top 10 Signalized Intersection Collision Locations.

The corner of Bank and Heron was number one, with 35 collisions in 2018.

After ranking as the worst intersection for collisions for four straight years, Hunt Club Road and Riverside Dr. dropped to second spot in 2018.

There were 14,484 reported collisions on Ottawa roads in 2018, up from 14,399 in 2017.

The report shows 27 people died in collisions in 2018, including one cyclist and eight pedestrians. More than 3,400 people were hurt in collisions in 2018.

The 2018 Top 10 Signalized Intersection Collision Locations