OTTAWA -- After more than 20 years of movies, the Aylmer Cinema is closing its doors permanently.

In a message on its website, the Aylmer Cinema announced it will not reopen when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, and is closing effective immediately.

“Over the past few years, the film industry has changed dramatically. Large movie chains have disappeared, movie theatres have closed, and others have been sold to larger ones,” the statement said.

Movie theatres across Ontario and Quebec have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The owners of the Aylmer Cinema add that “faced with competitive challenges of the coming years, including the development of content platforms,” it has become “impossible for us to ensure medium or long-term sustainability.”

The Aylmer Cinema thanks its customers for “their loyalty” over the past 20 years and the employees who have helped make the cinema a “cinema of excellence."