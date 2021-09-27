OTTAWA -- A new report by Canada’s transportation watchdog says the LRT train car that derailed just outside Tunney's Pasture Station likely experienced problems five hours earlier, travelled the full length of the line at least once before the derailment, and was not inspected prior to the incident.

In a rail safety advisory letter released Monday, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said an analysis of recorded information showed that the axle on one of the train's wheels likely failed at around 1:25 p.m. on Aug. 8 somewhere between Cyrville and Blair stations at the east end of the line.

"A review of event recorder and vehicle logs showed that (light rail vehicle) 1119 had experienced multiple wheel slip warnings during this time," the TSB said.

The train, which was coupled with vehicle 1115 travelled the full length of the line back to Tunney's Pasture. At 2:50 p.m., the train's operator reported a burning smell and the train was parked to investigate a sticking brake on vehicle 1115. Burn marks were found on the brake on that particular car and the brake calipers were released.

Since staff believed the issue had been identified, car 1119 was not inspected. The train was cleared to return to the maintenance facility and left at 8:30 p.m. The train then experienced a rough ride as it crossed the switch from the north track to the south track and it was found that two wheels on vehicle 1119, identified as numbers 3 and 4, had derailed.

"As the train was being re-railed, it was discovered that the No. 3 wheel was no longer attached to the axle," the TSB wrote. "The No. 3 wheel had severed from the axle due to a previously undetected catastrophic roller bearing failure and subsequent axle journal burn-off."

Roller bearings were later found several kilometres away on the track near uOttawa station.

"This suggests that, as the train travelled westward between 1:25 p.m. and 2:50 p.m., a cartridge assembly failed and some rollers were expelled," the TSB reported.

Axle bearing assemblies were earlier identified as the issue that caused the Aug. 8 derailment, and nine additional cars underwent maintenance to tighten the bolts on the axle bearing assemblies.

Mitigation strategy insufficient

The TSB wrote that the risk prevention strategy for the Confederation Line has proven to be insufficient.

"A Consolidated Safety File for the OLRT–Ottawa LRV project was created to document potential hazards, mitigating strategies, and safety-related activities for the LRV project. The document identified the potential for a 'locked axle' as a hazard at least twice," the TSB said. "The mitigation strategy to address this known hazard was regular maintenance that included visual inspections for grease leakage every 25 000 km. However, a locked axle can occur for a number of reasons, and there was no specific reference to a catastrophic roller bearing failure leading to axle journal burn-off."

However, the TSB said the vehicle that derailed would have been subjected to at least five inspections as outlined under this strategy, but the derailment still occurred.

"Now that a catastrophic roller bearing failure has actually occurred within a cartridge assembly and resulted in a derailment, the preventive risk mitigation strategy that relied on regular maintenance and visual inspections has proven to be insufficient to protect against such bearing failures," the agency said.

The TSB also said a heat detection system was considered during the design phase of the Alston Citadis Spirt train cars for the Ottawa LRT, but it was not considered a requirement because regular maintenance was believed to be sufficient. The TSB now says that has proven not to be the case.

"As demonstrated by this derailment, there can be serious consequences resulting from an overheated roller bearing failure on an LRV in commuter passenger service. OLRT may wish to ensure that it has heat detection systems in place to monitor temperatures of LRV cartridge roller bearing assemblies in order to detect overheated roller bearings in a timely manner and intervene before an in-service catastrophic roller bearing failure occurs," the TSB wrote.

It is now asking city officials and representatives from Rideau Transit Maintenance and Alstom to address the issue.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the City of Ottawa for comment.