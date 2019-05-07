

CTV Morning Live





One of Canada’s most successful local news broadcasters is joining the team at Ottawa’s number one TV morning show, as Leslie Roberts will be the new co-host of CTV Morning Live on CTV2 .

Roberts has extensive, award-winning experience in broadcast news and morning television. For more than a decade, he was one of the major faces of local news in Toronto. Most recently, Roberts was a radio host on Montreal’s CJAD 800.

“It’s a homecoming on two counts,” says Roberts. “CTV, where I got my start in TV and worked for a dozen years, and Ottawa, where I spent my teen years and where most of my family still lives. It’s great to be home.”

“I’m excited to join “CTV Morning Live” with a proven team of great broadcasters that people in the capital count on every morning to stay informed.”

Roberts will join Annette Goerner, Trisha Owens and Jasmin Ibrahim on CTV Morning Live this June. The show airs weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m..