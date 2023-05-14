Average rent drops below $2,000 a month in Ottawa

The average cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa dropped below $2,000 a month in April, the first time average rent is below $2,000 since August.

The May 2023 rent report from Rentals.ca shows the average rent for apartment and condo listings in Ottawa in April was $1,999 a month, down from $2.090 in March and $2,093 in February.

Average rents in Ottawa ranged from $1,699 for a bachelor apartment to $1,892 for a one-bedroom apartment (down from $1,925 in March), $2,075 for a two-bedroom apartment (down from $2,363 in March) and $2,530 for a three-bedroom apartment.

The report from Rentals.ca shows average rents in Ottawa are up 11.4 per cent compared to a year ago.

Ottawa has the 15th highest average rent in Canada at $1,999 a month. Vancouver has the highest average rent in Canada for apartments and condos at $3,236, followed by Burnaby, B.C. at $2,894 and Toronto at $2,822.

The average rent in Kingston was $1,924 in April, up from $1,921 in March.

Expensive rental markets in Kanata and Gloucester

Rentals.ca says the rental markets in Kanata and Gloucester are amongst the most expensive mid-sized markets in Ontario, outside of the Greater Toronto Area.

The average asking rent for a condominium and purpose-built apartment in April was $2,411 in Kanata and $2,213 in the Gloucester area.