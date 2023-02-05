Auditor general to release reports on Ottawa's response to the 'Freedom Convoy': Five stories to watch this week
The auditor general releases reports on the city of Ottawa and Ottawa police response to the 'Freedom Convoy', transit riders may learn more about why the O-Train was partially out of service for six days last month, and all eyes on the Rideau Canal Skateway.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
A look at Ottawa's response to the 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa's auditor general will release three long-awaited reports this week on the city of Ottawa and Ottawa Police Service response to the 'Freedom Convoy' last winter.
Last March, the Ottawa Police Services Board approved a motion for Auditor General Nathalie Gougeon to review the police response to the convoy protest that occupied downtown Ottawa streets for more than three weeks. Former City Manager Steve Kanellakos then asked the auditor general to conduct an independent evaluation of the city's response to the protest.
Gougeon and her office held two virtual public consultations last summer for residents to provide insights on how they were impacted during the demonstration and how city services and programs could have been improved.
The reports will be released on Wednesday, and a special meeting of the Ottawa Police Services Board will be held on Thursday to discuss the reports.
The Auditor General's Office says the audit of the city's response to the 'Freedom Convoy' will examine the city's actions "leading up to, during, and post the convoy protest", with a focus on the period from when organizers announced the 'Freedom Convoy' was coming to Ottawa until the mayor lifted the state of emergency.
The audits of the Ottawa Police Service and the Ottawa Police Services Board response to the convoy will examine the OPS collaboration with city staff prior to and during the convoy protest as well as their communication with the Ottawa Police Services Board, and the board's oversight role leading up to and during the convoy protect.
The auditor general's three audits are separate from the Public Order Emergency Commission, which is looking into the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act during the protests. The commission was initially given a deadline of Feb. 6 to submit its final report, but was granted an extension.
2023 city of Ottawa budget
Ottawa residents can have their say this week on the city of Ottawa's 2023 draft budget, while transit riders may learn more about the specifics in the transit budget and the $47 million in proposed efficiencies.
City Staff tabled the 2023 city of Ottawa budget last Wednesday, which includes a proposed 2.5 per cent property tax hike this year and a freeze in transit fares.
Few details were announced about the $706 million Transit Services budget for 2023, which will be based on 70 per cent pre-pandemic ridership instead of 85 per cent of pre-pandemic ridership that the 2022 budget was drafted on.
Transit riders and advocates have speculated the draft budget will result in cuts to routes, but Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar said more details would be announced during Thursday's Transit Commission meeting.
Some details are known, such as 117 buses that are beyond their lifespan or are too expensive to maintain will be retired, and there will be adjustments to capital spending. Mayor Mark Sutcliffe insists that the savings presented in the budget should not affect service.
Public consultations on the 2023 city of Ottawa budget will begin on Monday, with councillors holding sessions in their wards between Feb. 6 and 20. More information can be found on the city of Ottawa's website.
Ottawa City Hall (File photo)
Premiers chat health care with the prime minister
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invited the premiers to Ottawa on Tuesday to discuss healthcare funding.
Trudeau told reporters last month that the meeting with provincial and territorial government leaders is a chance to discuss an agreement to invest more funding into healthcare across Canada.
"It will be an opportunity to share with them our plans to support the healthcare systems across the country, hear their priorities for investment, and start working together concretely to ensure that we're transparent about how this money is being invested," Trudeau said.
The premiers have called on the federal government to increase the Canada Health Transfer to 35 per cent from 20 per cent.
Ottawa City Hall (File photo)
Why did a section of the O-Train shutdown for six days?
One month after a section of the O-Train was out of service for six days following a freezing rain storm, transit riders may find out this week why it took so long to resume service.
The Transit Commission meeting on Thursday includes a staff presentation on "Line 1 Service Disruption, January 4-10, 2023."
A section of the O-Train line, between St. Laurent and uOttawa stations, was out of service for six days following a freezing rain storm and damage to the overhead wiring system.
OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar said a root cause investigation into why trains stalled was underway and a report will presented to the Transit Commission.
Rideau Transit Maintenance CEO Maria Guerra told reporters that one major issue that kept service offline for so long was ice buildup on the line.
“We know what happened. The ice buildup was so extreme that we had to take several steps to remove it and because of that, it took much longer than it normally would have,” Guerra said.
A train stalled in between Hurdman and Tremblay Stations on the Confederation Line, Jan. 7, 2023. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)
Will the Rideau Canal Skateway open?
All eyes will be on the Rideau Canal Skateway to see if and when the world's largest skateway will open for the public.
It will either be the latest opening in the history of the Rideau Canal Skateway or the first time it does not open for the winter.
Crews resumed operations in an attempt to open the Rideau Canal Skateway for its 53rd season last week, but it was unclear when the canal may open for skating.
"While the Skateway will not be open for the first weekend of February, our teams are working relentlessly to safely open a section of the Skateway, flooding the ice surface every evening," the NCC said last Wednesday.
The latest opening date for the skateway was Feb. 2, 2002.
The Rideau Canal Skateway remains closed on Saturday. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
EVENTS IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK
Tuesday
Ottawa Finance and Corporate Services Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.
Ottawa Carleton District School Board meeting – 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Ottawa City Council – 10 a.m.
Thursday
Ottawa Transit Commission meeting – 9:30 a.m.
Ottawa Police Services Board meeting – 2 p.m.
Gatineau Olympiques vs. Ottawa 67's – 7 p.m. at TD Place
Friday
Niagara Ice Dogs vs. Ottawa 67's – 7 p.m. at TD Place
Saturday
Edmonton Oilers at Ottawa Senators – 12:30 p.m. at Canadian Tire Centre
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sends military aircraft into Haiti's skies as gang violence escalates
Canada has sent one of its military planes to Haiti to help the country cope with escalating violence.
New study highlights increasing prevalence of muscle dysmorphia among Canadian boys, young men
Canadian researchers are drawing attention to the increasing prevalence of 'a pathological pursuit of muscularity' among Canadian boys and young men, with a new study that found one in four were at risk of developing what's known as muscle dysmorphia.
Five things to know about upcoming health-care talks between Trudeau, premiers
On Tuesday in Ottawa, Canada's 13 premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will sit around the same table in person for the first time since COVID-19 hoping to find a path toward a new long-term health-care funding deal.
China has reasons to keep cool after U.S. downs suspected spy balloon
China may respond to the U.S. shooting down its suspected spy balloon after warning of 'serious repercussions,' but analysts say any move will likely be finely calibrated to keep from worsening ties that both sides have been seeking to repair.
Former Israeli PM: Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy
A former Israeli prime minister who served briefly as a mediator at the start of Russia's war with Ukraine says he drew a promise from the Russian president not to kill his Ukrainian counterpart.
Canadian hitmakers vie for Grammys alongside some of pop music's biggest stars
Pop superstars Bryan Adams, Michael Buble and Drake could emerge Grammy Awards winners today, but it's the Canadian hitmakers behind the scenes who are chasing some of the top prizes.
Poor oral health could affect the brain later in life: early study
An early study has shown keeping your gums and teeth healthy may have added benefits for your brain health.
Justice minister open to amending bail laws, OPP commissioner says change 'needed now'
Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti says he is open to amending bail laws, which have come under increased scrutiny following the shooting death of an Ontario Provincial Police officer.
U.S. downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions.
Atlantic
-
Eastern Canada cold snap ends, but thousands in N.S. and N.B. still without power
Cold weather alerts that blanketed eastern Canada for the past two days have largely lifted, but some Nova Scotians and New Brunswickers remain without power due to outages caused by the frigid temperatures and high winds.
-
Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team investigating death of N.B. man: RCMP
New Brunswick RCMP has requested the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) conduct an inquiry after a man died during a police response Saturday.
-
Frigid temperatures cause burst pipes, vehicle collisions, and power outages across Maritimes
Extreme cold warnings were in effect for the Maritimes Saturday, with feel-like temperatures hitting between -40C and -50C.
Toronto
-
Fatal hit-and-run on the Danforth now considered a homicide
Toronto police are now saying that a fatal hit-and-run on the Danforth is being treated as a homicide.
-
Calls grow to declare Toronto homelessness a public health crisis after extreme cold
Councillors in Toronto are set to consider keeping warming centres open 24-7 for the rest of the winter amid growing calls for homelessness to be declared a public health crisis in the city.
-
Historic trees at Toronto's Osgoode Hall spared until Feb. 10 following interim injunction
The historic trees on the chopping block at Osgoode Hall in downtown Toronto will live to see another day.
Montreal
-
Work overload causing a rise in suicide risk among veterinarians
While the crude suicide rate in Quebec in 2021 was about 13.3 per 100,000 people, it was almost three times higher among veterinarians. No fewer than 15 suicides have been recorded in 15 years by the Quebec association of veterinarians (AMVQ).
-
Over 3,000 Hydro-Quebec customers still without power in Montreal
In Montreal, more than 3,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain without power, and more than 7,500 are in the dark across the province. Of the 47 service interruptions in Montreal, four are in the Parc-Extension area where Daniella Zanetti witnessed a power line explosion that sparked a fire on Saturday night.
-
Montreal writer and actress named queen as St. Patrick's Day parade returns
Writer and actress Samara O'Gorman was crowned queen for the St. Patrick's Day Parade, which returns for its first full-scale event in March since 2019.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury cellphone sale goes wrong
Greater Sudbury Police Service say it has charged a man and a woman with multiple offences following the investigation into an online ad selling a cellular phone.
-
Five things to know about upcoming health-care talks between Trudeau, premiers
On Tuesday in Ottawa, Canada's 13 premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will sit around the same table in person for the first time since COVID-19 hoping to find a path toward a new long-term health-care funding deal.
-
Saturday night stabbing in Sudbury leaves one in hospital
A teen is in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries following an incident in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston Saturday evening.
London
-
‘#ChooseToInclude trending in Canada’: Local Special Olympians benefit from donut sales
Kerry Cloney is getting in some extra bowling practice as she prepares for her next provincial tournament.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Seaforth Community Hospital declared over
The inpatient unit at Seaforth Community Hospital has reopened to admissions and transfers following a COVID-19 outbreak on the unit.
-
Londoners celebrate Black History Month with opening ceremony
The opening celebration of Black History Month was held at the Museum London on Saturday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
'Everybody's out here enjoying winter': Snoball carnival celebrates 20 years in West Broadway
West Broadway residents celebrated the 20th anniversary of a beloved winter festival this weekend.
-
Three arrested after downtown stabbing: Police
A 57-year-old man is recovering in hospital after a stabbing in downtown Winnipeg Friday night.
-
'We need to do better': Survey finds cancer patient care remains inconsistent across Canada
The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) is calling on the federal government to do more for cancer patients, as the system continues to struggle nearly three years after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kitchener
-
Most read stories of the week: Conestoga Mall robbery, house explosion hearing, cancelled Valentine's Day
An armed robbery at Conestoga Mall, a hearing on a 2018 Kitchener house explosion, and a school cancelling Valentine's Day round out the most ready stories of the week.
-
Woolwich man arrested for alleged death threats to local MP
Waterloo regional police have arrested a Woolwich man after death threats were allegedly made to a local Member of Parliament online.
-
Kitchener man recounts car theft while cleaning out vehicle
Waterloo regional police are investigating a car theft they say happened while the owner was vacuuming out their vehicle.
Calgary
-
Calgary firefighter bounces back after removal of volleyball-sized tumour
Cancer is the second-leading cause of death worldwide, and Saturday, on World Cancer Day, many shared their stories in the hopes of helping others.
-
Western Canada’s most talented cheerleaders compete at Imagine Championships in Calgary
More than 1,500 athletes got louder than ever this weekend, showcasing their best handsprings, aerials, and choreography at the 2023 Imagine Cheer and Dance Championships in Calgary.
-
Oil Kings kick off 5 game road trip with 5-1 win at Calgary
The Oil Kings took provincial bragging rights Saturday, defeating the Calgary Hitmen 5-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Saskatoon
-
Over 40 dogs found in Fort Qu'Appelle home, court documents show
Two men from the Fort Qu'Appelle area were found guilty of causing distress to animals in a dog hoarding case.
-
'100 per cent Filipino products': Saskatoon Filipino community hosts first trade show for a good cause
The Studio at Midtown Mall was host to the first edition of the Proudly Pinoy Filipino Trade Show this weekend.
-
Sask. mine recruiting hundreds of workers
BHP is moving forward with its plans to build the world's largest potash mine.
Edmonton
-
Woman stabbed in confrontation at grocery store
RCMP are investigating after a woman was stabbed in a Red Deer grocery store on Friday.
-
'I was begging the man to help': Off-leash dog attacks German shepherd in northeast Edmonton
A dog required emergency surgery after what its owner described as a vicious attack Friday evening in northeast Edmonton.
-
Ukraine defence minister expects help from Western warplanes
Ukraine's defence minister expressed confidence Sunday that Western allies would agree to the country's latest weapons request -- warplanes to fight off Russian forces that invaded nearly a year ago.
Vancouver
-
B.C. officials to make announcement on mental health and public safety in Vancouver
A number of provincial and municipal officials are set to speak in Vancouver Sunday, making an announcement about "mental health services and public safety" in the city.
-
Salt marsh restoration underway in Boundary Bay
For the last week, a national conservation organization has been working to restore the tidal marsh in Delta's Boundary Bay.
-
B.C. NDP expects to table more than two dozen new bills in spring legislature sitting
A refreshed housing plan and health care, public safety, environment and cost-of-living initiatives will be the focus of the British Columbia New Democrat government's political agenda over the coming months, says house leader Ravi Kahlon.
Regina
-
Over 40 dogs found in Fort Qu'Appelle home, court documents show
Two men from the Fort Qu'Appelle area were found guilty of causing distress to animals in a dog hoarding case.
-
Mischief charges laid after fire extinguisher set off in business: Regina police
Two youths were arrested after allegedly causing mischief in Regina’s downtown early Saturday night.
-
'Thank you to all Canadians': Ukrainians in Sask. show appreciation by donating blood
A group who fled to Canada due to the war in Ukraine are showing their appreciation by donating the gift of life at Canadian Blood Services in Regina.