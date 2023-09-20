Atletico Ottawa captain Carl Haworth to retire at season's end
Atlético Ottawa has announced its captain, Carl Haworth, will retire from professional soccer at the end of this season.
Haworth, 34, made the announcement on social media Wednesday, saying a "complicated, chronic knee injury" is forcing him to retire early.
"It is with great sadness, but also with a sense of pride and fulfillment that I am announcing my retirement from professional football at the end of this season," he said in a three-and-a-half-minute video.
Haworth's announcement comes ahead of Atlético Ottawa's final regular season match at TD Place this year on Sunday.
Haworth thanked his family, the people involved in bringing professional soccer to Ottawa and bringing him on board Atlético Ottawa, and the fans and supporters.
"Thank you everyone for the role you played in my career, no matter how long and how big or how small. I'm happy our paths crossed," he said. "Thank you, football. This is not goodbye, but I'll see you later."
According to the team, Haworth has played 41 matches for the Rojiblancos - including a start in last year's CPL final - since joining ahead of the 2022 season, scoring three goals and providing nine assists, and was officially appointed club captain by Head Coach Carlos González at the start of the current campaign.
In his six seasons in Ottawa, the midfielder established club records across all competitions in appearances (169), goals scored (27), and assists (29). In his final season in the capital in 2019, he tallied 10 goals, and nine assists in 33 league appearances, earning him the club’s Player of the Year award.
"Going into the season I thought this might be my last one, and making this announcement felt like the right thing to do as we head into our final home match of the regular season, and to get to share this moment with the soccer community in the city," Haworth said in a news release.
Off the field, Haworth worked with the local youth soccer club the Gloucester Hornets and he has been a staunch advocate for the LGBTQ2S+ community, raising money for Athlete Ally.
"We are deeply grateful for Carl Haworth's outstanding contributions to Atlético Ottawa in the last two seasons, as well as to the professional soccer landscape in Ottawa throughout his career," said Fernando López, Atlético Ottawa CEO. "As our club captain, Carl has been a true leader on and off the field, embodying the values and spirit of our organization. His dedication and passion for the game have left an indelible mark on our club, our fans, and the Canadian soccer community. While we are saddened by his decision to retire, we fully support Carl and his growing family in this new chapter of his life, and we look forward to celebrating his career and achievements in the weeks to come. Carl will always be a part of the Atlético Ottawa family, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of players."
