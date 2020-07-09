KINGSTON -- How would you Iike to have your own private cruise along the St. Lawrence River?

Now you can, at least for the next few days.

From boats to trollies, changes are being made to how people tour Kingston this summer.

One company, the Kingston Destination Group, which runs some of the city’s waterfront tourism attractions including 1000 Islands Cruises and Kingston Trolly Tours, says after weeks of being docked, they had to get creative.

So they created “Pod Tours”, where families and friends can rent their boat, the Island Queen, for a tour on the water.

Captain of the Island Queen Stephen Steels says anyone within their designated social circle can rent it out.

“It’s their private mega yacht for an hour and a half,” he says with a laugh. “This is your crew, we’re here for you.”

Transport Canada restrictions on commercial vessels were lifted at the beginning of July, but provincial restrictions still limit gatherings to a maximum of ten people.

Kingston Destination Group’s General Manager Hugh Mackenzie says the approach this year is focused on drawing in those living in Kingston and eastern Ontario.

“Our approach this year was really how can we invest this into our community,” says Mackenzie. “How can we engage the city of Kingston, into stay local, be at home, and experience... our beautiful city.”

Usually, renting out the Island Queen for a private tour would start at of $2,500. But now it will cost between $350 and $650, depending on when you rent it.

Mackenzie says they will only be doing these tours until July 15, because of the fiscal restraints.

“It’s been a lot of fun. Hasn’t made any money,” laughs Mackenzie. “But it’s been a lot of fun.”

On the company’s trolly tours, similar changes are being made.

The tours usually run with five trollies, allowing people go get on and off at stops like Fort Henry and the Pumphouse Museum.

But with tourist numbers low, Mackenzie says only two trollies will be running through this summer.

Residents will have their contact information taken and wear masks, as required by law in Kingston, and use hand sanitizer when entering.

Trolly driver Brian Bilow says it will be a non-stop one hour tour, of a maximum of ten people, with physical distancing as residents learn about Indigenous history, as well as the city’s military and Queen’s University ties.

“Throughout the whole 300 years of the city of Kingston from square one, right on through,” he laughs. “So there’s lots still to see ... without hopping off, and hopping on.”

Those tours cost about $25, and will be offered throughout the year, leaving at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.