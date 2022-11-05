Arnprior Packers player scores 3 goals in 17 seconds
Into another season of junior hockey, the Arnprior Packers are standing out from the rest in the Eastern Ontario Junior Hockey League.
Leading the way for the Ottawa Valley hockey team is Almonte native Jake Coleman.
In an 11-2 win over the Valley Timberwolves on Wednesday, Coleman scored three goals for the Packers in 17 seconds, faster than the current NHL record.
"You don't really do that very often in a lifetime, that's for sure," Coleman said to CTV News.
Bill Mosienko of the Chicago Blackhawks holds the record for fastest hat trick in NHL history at 21 seconds, set in 1952.
"When I came off the ice to the bench, (my teammates) all said that's crazy, it was probably within a minute," Coleman recalls.
"Then we asked the score keepers and they said it was 19 seconds. We were like, that's got to be a record."
In a video posted to the Arnprior Packers Facebook page, the three goals are scored along side a timer, but it is clear that the timer continues to run a couple seconds after the final goal is scored, making the timeframe closer to 17 seconds.
"Three kind of easy goals for me and my teammates made me look good, so there's not much I can say," the 19-year-old said, who admitted he was a bit surprised his coach didn't take him off at any point in the sequence.
"Our team is really momentum based," Packers head coach Barry Cape said.
"So once one good thing happens then two good things happen and they seem to really build off those things. Sometimes you just want to step back as a coach and not get too involved and disrupt that momentum."
Coleman currently leads the EOJHL in scoring with 33 points in 14 games. His Packers also sit first in the standings with a record of 12 wins and two losses.
Even though it isn't a record that will be etched into NHL folklore, Coleman's hat trick is an achievement he says he will carry for the rest of his life.
"I'm hoping it's going to be a record that lasts for a while. It's one of those things where you grow up and tell your kids that you have a hockey record somewhere out there."
