Arnprior, Ont. lights up green for Mito awareness

Homes across Arnprior, Ont. will light up green Saturday night in support of a local family.

September 24 marks the Light Up for Mito day, a worldwide event where green lights are lit to wrap up Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Week.

Arnprior resident Sarah Tait is seeing more houses lit green than ever before in support of her family. Tait's son Nicholas lives with a mitochondrial dysfunction.

"He's considered blind, he's non-verbal, and he just needs help with everyday functions," says Tait.

According to the Mito Foundation, mitochondrial disease affects everyone differently, and happens when the mitochondria within a person's cells do not produce energy as it should. It is a condition that affects about 1 in 5,000 people.

Sarah Tait with her son, Nicholas. Tait's son Nicholas lives with a mitochondrial dysfunction. (Sarah Tait/submitted)

This year, Tait and friend Leslie Anne Hook decided to promote the light up event locally and gathered 50 light bulbs to pass out to homes for free.

"It really is a symbol of support locally to our family here, Sarah and Nicholas, raising awareness for this great cause," Hook tells CTV News Ottawa.

"Growing it from 10 people to 20, this year 50," says Hook. "We're hoping to partner next year with a lot of people and keep growing it locally."

National monuments, like Toronto's CN Tower will also be lit green tonight to cap Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Week.

The pair managed to pass out all 50 light bulbs ahead of Saturday night. In the days before the official light up, Tait has been overwhelmed by the support of her family's cause.

The CN Tower will be lit green on Saturday for Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Week. (CN Tower/Twitter)

"My mom and I drove around the other night to see where we can see the green lights in the community, and it's fantastic to see the houses where I don't know the people that live there," says Tait.

"They're lit up supporting Nicholas and myself."

"Some people have seen the lights in different parts of the community and asked their neighbours to get involved," adds Hook.

Currently mitochondrial disease has no cure. It is taught early on in science class that mitochondria is the powerhouse of a cell. There is hope that by powering on more green light bulbs, the ability to find a cure will become easier.

"And doing initiatives like this that raise awareness is the first step towards getting funding and working towards a treatment or a cure," says Tait.