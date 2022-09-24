Arnprior, Ont. lights up green for Mito awareness
Homes across Arnprior, Ont. will light up green Saturday night in support of a local family.
September 24 marks the Light Up for Mito day, a worldwide event where green lights are lit to wrap up Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Week.
Arnprior resident Sarah Tait is seeing more houses lit green than ever before in support of her family. Tait's son Nicholas lives with a mitochondrial dysfunction.
"He's considered blind, he's non-verbal, and he just needs help with everyday functions," says Tait.
According to the Mito Foundation, mitochondrial disease affects everyone differently, and happens when the mitochondria within a person's cells do not produce energy as it should. It is a condition that affects about 1 in 5,000 people.
This year, Tait and friend Leslie Anne Hook decided to promote the light up event locally and gathered 50 light bulbs to pass out to homes for free.
"It really is a symbol of support locally to our family here, Sarah and Nicholas, raising awareness for this great cause," Hook tells CTV News Ottawa.
"Growing it from 10 people to 20, this year 50," says Hook. "We're hoping to partner next year with a lot of people and keep growing it locally."
National monuments, like Toronto's CN Tower will also be lit green tonight to cap Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Week.
The pair managed to pass out all 50 light bulbs ahead of Saturday night. In the days before the official light up, Tait has been overwhelmed by the support of her family's cause.
"My mom and I drove around the other night to see where we can see the green lights in the community, and it's fantastic to see the houses where I don't know the people that live there," says Tait.
"They're lit up supporting Nicholas and myself."
"Some people have seen the lights in different parts of the community and asked their neighbours to get involved," adds Hook.
Currently mitochondrial disease has no cure. It is taught early on in science class that mitochondria is the powerhouse of a cell. There is hope that by powering on more green light bulbs, the ability to find a cure will become easier.
"And doing initiatives like this that raise awareness is the first step towards getting funding and working towards a treatment or a cure," says Tait.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
N.L. woman missing after Fiona sweeps homes into sea, wreaks havoc across East Coast
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two people were swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Saturday.
'All hands on deck': Federal government vows to send aid as Fiona hits Atlantic Canada
As post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada after making landfall early Saturday, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair says the federal government is localizing federal resources to help provinces in the aftermath of the storm.
Port aux Basque under state of emergency as Fiona sweeps houses out to sea
The town of Port aux Basque in Newfoundland is under a state of emergency as first responders cope with electrical fires, residential flooding, and washouts due to post-tropical storm Fiona.
The incredible power of Fiona making landfall in Atlantic Canada through the eyes of storm chasers
Post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada after making landfall early Saturday and storm chasers captured the incredible power as the storm roared ashore.
Major flooding, debris in Que.'s Magdalen Islands as Fiona slams Maritimes
Municipal roads are closed on Quebec's Magdalen Islands and residents are ordered to stay inside as the region battles the effects of Fiona.
Wind from 'very powerful' Fiona knocks out power to homes in Nova Scotia, P.E.I.
High winds knocked out power in thousands of homes in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. Friday night as people in Atlantic Canada began feeling the wrath of Fiona.
Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place revealed in new Windsor Castle photograph
Buckingham Palace has released a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place within St. George's Chapel following her interment in Windsor on Monday.
Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia
Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities Saturday as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in occupied regions to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow, while hundreds of people were arrested in Russia for protesting a military mobilization order aimed at beefing up the country's troops in Ukraine.
What will happen to the wild horses on Sable Island impacted by Fiona?
Shaggy, long-maned wild horses grazing freely on the sandy grasslands of the crescent-shaped Sable Island in the North Atlantic are expected to come under the swipe of a powerful storm forecast to hit eastern Canada this weekend.
Atlantic
-
Powerful post-tropical storm Fiona makes landfall near Canso, N.S.
Fiona, now a post-tropical storm, continues to bring in powerful and destructive winds to parts of the Maritimes with hundreds of thousands without power.
-
State of emergency declared for Cape Breton Regional Municipality: mayor, council
A state of local emergency has been declared by the mayor and council of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality amid widespread power outages, road closures, displaced residents, and structural damage as post-tropical storm Fiona makes its way across the island Saturday morning.
-
Nearly 500,000 Maritimers without power in Fiona's wake
Strong winds and heavy rainfall from Fiona have left nearly 500,000 Maritimers without power, as of 4 p.m. Saturday.
Toronto
-
'Enough is enough:' Will Brampton's municipal election be a referendum on the dysfunction that has plagued city hall?
Todd Letts believes that Brampton is perhaps “Ontario’s best asset” for future job growth thanks to a large tract of developable industrial land unmatched in the GTA and a highly educated workforce.
-
Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame tonight
Pop music legends Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams and David Foster will be officially inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Saturday.
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
Montreal
-
Major flooding, debris in Que.'s Magdalen Islands as Fiona slams Maritimes
Municipal roads are closed on Quebec's Magdalen Islands and residents are ordered to stay inside as the region battles the effects of Fiona.
-
Quebecers can vote in advance starting Sunday
Advance polls will be held on Sunday and Monday, with polling stations open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-
Man and woman fatally shot in Longueuil, Que.
A man and a woman were shot Friday night in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore. They were transported to hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre in search of new home, needs it quick
Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre says the Near North District School Board has told the group they can't operate out of West Ferris Secondary School anymore.
-
N.L. woman missing after Fiona sweeps homes into sea, wreaks havoc across East Coast
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two people were swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Saturday.
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
London
-
Listowel, Ont. emergency department to close overnight Saturday
As a shortage of healthcare workers continues to plague the province, the emergency department of Listowel Memorial Hospital finds itself the latest victim.
-
Newly renovated basketball courts unveiled in West Lions Park in honour of Our London Family
Two newly upgraded basketball courts in central London, Ont. were unveiled to the public Saturday morning in honour of the Afzaal family. “The project will provide lasting change and access to sport for London’s youth, and it demonstrates the power that sport has to bring people together,” said Mayor Ed Holder in a statement.
-
N.L. woman missing after Fiona sweeps homes into sea, wreaks havoc across East Coast
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two people were swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police warn of 'new twist' on scam targeting grandparents
A new twist on a scam targeting grandparents has Winnipeg police warning the public to be alert and trust their gut when answering the phone.
-
Former politician Bill Blaikie dies after battle with kidney cancer
The family of retired politician Bill Blaikie has confirmed he has died after a battle with cancer.
-
N.L. woman missing after Fiona sweeps homes into sea, wreaks havoc across East Coast
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two people were swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Hydro tower damaged in Wilmot Township crash
A serious crash outside of Waterloo is being blamed for a power outage and road closure.
-
Lucas Shortreed remembered as 'happy outgoing kid' by friend
In the decade and a half since Lucas Shortreed was killed in a hit and run, Jesse Matthews says he never lost hope someone would be charged in his friends death.
-
Accused in Lucas Shortreed case granted bail
The two people charged in connection to the death of Lucas Shortreed have been granted bail.
Calgary
-
Calgarians walk in support of veterans to raise awareness for mental health and economic challenges
Active and retired Calgary members of the armed forces gathered alongside their families and friends at South Glenmore Park Saturday morning for the fifth annual Canadian Walk for Veterans.
-
Bridgeland celebrates grand opening of new sport court
Bridgeland got a new kind of basketball court Saturday.
-
Senior dies after 'physical confrontation' with police in Sundre
Alberta's police watchdog has been called in after a senior died following a physical confrontation with Mounties at a Sundre hospital.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. pastor under investigation following online harassment allegations
Lutheran Church-Canada is investigating a Saskatchewan pastor following allegations that he used an anonymous Twitter account to harass a Saskatoon blogger
-
New APTN show spotlights Indigenous businesses
Reality TV fans have a new opportunity to get their fix of business shows, as a new series features Indigenous businesspeople from across Canada.
-
Colder than average for Sask. winter: Old Farmer’s almanac predicts
Saskatchewan can expect an old fashioned winter this year, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
Edmonton
-
Officer injured, man arrested after brandishing knife at Edmonton airport: RCMP
A police officer was injured while responding to a report of a man brandishing a knife at Edmonton International Airport Saturday.
-
Shelter in place order active in Cadotte Lake
After reports of a potentially armed man in the area of Cadotte Lake, RCMP are advising residents to shelter in place.
-
'The scariest experience' in Edmonton: Deadmonton returns
A chill is in the air, and it's not just from the onset of fall, as Deadmonton, one of Edmonton's most popular haunted house attractions, opens for another spooky season.
Vancouver
-
Downtown Eastside fire forces SRO evacuation, crews hope most will be able to return Saturday
Dozens of residents were forced to evacuate a single-room occupancy building in the Downtown Eastside Saturday morning as crews battled a fire in a second-floor unit.
-
Break-in at Richmond coffee shop caught on camera; police investigating
A Richmond coffee shop says it is out hundreds of dollars – and will need to pay thousands more for repairs – after a thief broke into the business this week.
-
Musqueam history, heritage and culture showcased in new FIFA 23 video game
Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow was blown away when he saw the results of the collaboration with EA Sports.
Regina
-
'Wonderful condition': Regina International Airport receives historic hangar from Sask. government
An original hangar at the Regina International Airport has been sold by the Government of Saskatchewan back to the airport authority.
-
Regina Rams improve to 3-1 with win over UBC
The number six ranked University of Regina Rams beat the UBC Thunderbirds 21-13 on Friday night in Vancouver.
-
WHL action begins for 2022-23 season
The Western Hockey League's (WHL) 2022-23 season kicked off Friday night with eight games across the country.