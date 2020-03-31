Area hospitals receive donations from Hydro Ottawa, Tomlinson during COVID-19 pandemic
Queensway Carleton Hospital
OTTAWA -- Hospitals in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario have received donated masks from Ottawa companies to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hydro Ottawa donated 12,000 surgical masks to the Ottawa Hospital on Tuesday.
On Monday, Tomlinson Group dropped off 1,000 N95 face masks to the Queensway-Carleton Hospital.
Last week, Tomlinson dropped 500 N95 masks to the Royal Ottawa, 1,000 N95 face masks were dropped off at the Almonte Hospital and 1,000 N95 masks to the Ottawa Hospital.
The City of Ottawa is accepting donations of commercial-grade personal protective equipment to protect the City of Ottawa’s emergency responders and frontline workers. You can email donations@ottawa.ca
The Ottawa Hospital is also collecting, processing and storing all donated medical equipment. You can contact the Ottawa Hospital at coviddonations@toh.ca