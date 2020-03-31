OTTAWA -- Hospitals in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario have received donated masks from Ottawa companies to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hydro Ottawa donated 12,000 surgical masks to the Ottawa Hospital on Tuesday.

In response to the urgent need for medical PPE during the #COVID19 crisis, we're doing our part. Today, we donated 12,000 surgical masks to the @OttawaHospital.



Thank you to all the healthcare workers dedicated to fighting this virus and caring for our community. #ottcity pic.twitter.com/aA4NeYPxJo — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) March 31, 2020

On Monday, Tomlinson Group dropped off 1,000 N95 face masks to the Queensway-Carleton Hospital.

Yesterday we were able to donate 1000 N95 face maks to @QCHOttawa –in these times, it’s important to lend a helping hand to your neighbor when asked. Thank you to our driver, Roger Larabie, who’s been making the rounds to local hospitals. We’re stronger together! pic.twitter.com/egtdl7RHY7 — Tomlinson (@tomlinsongroup) March 31, 2020

Last week, Tomlinson dropped 500 N95 masks to the Royal Ottawa, 1,000 N95 face masks were dropped off at the Almonte Hospital and 1,000 N95 masks to the Ottawa Hospital.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, hospitals have been asking for additional PPE sourcing to help staff treat patients and protect themselves. Tomlinson Family Foundation answered the call and donated 1000 N95 masks to the Almonte Hospital. #flattenthecurve #ppe #almonte pic.twitter.com/1Rl5oMvdfR — Tomlinson (@tomlinsongroup) March 26, 2020

This afternoon, we were also able to source an additional 500 N95 masks to donate to the Royal Ottawa Hospital. For all our deliveries, Roger Larabie was the driver tasked with making these essential deliveries #ottawastrong #royalottawa #ppe pic.twitter.com/5MzxZTStla — Tomlinson (@tomlinsongroup) March 26, 2020

The City of Ottawa is accepting donations of commercial-grade personal protective equipment to protect the City of Ottawa’s emergency responders and frontline workers. You can email donations@ottawa.ca

The Ottawa Hospital is also collecting, processing and storing all donated medical equipment. You can contact the Ottawa Hospital at coviddonations@toh.ca