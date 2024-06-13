OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Are convenience stores worried about lottery tickets possibly being sold at the Beer Store?

    Share

    The Ontario government is allowing The Beer Store to sell lottery tickets, though it's unclear if the retailer plans to go through with the idea.

    It comes as liquor sales are set to expand this fall.

    Kenny Shim at the Ontario Convenience Stores Association was asked by Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron if there are concerns this could hit their bottom line as many prepare to start selling alcohol.

