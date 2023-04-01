April Fools' Day jokes from city services, museums and businesses in Ottawa

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at a few of our favourite April Fools' Day jokes in Ottawa on Saturday.

OttaWin?

The city of Ottawa took to Twitter Saturday morning, saying the city is considering amalgamating with the city of Winnipeg, with the new city called 'OttaWin.'

"We are packing our bags and getting ready to move! Stay tuned for more information."

An image shared on social media said, "Ottawa + Winnipeg 4ever. OttaWin"

BREAKING NEWS: #OttCity is considering amalgamating with the @cityofwinnipeg

We are packing our bags and getting ready to move! Stay tuned for more information. pic.twitter.com/WRgyOMfpbT — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) April 1, 2023

Life-sized statue of Ryan Reynolds in the ByWard Market

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is a popular guy in Ottawa.

After recently visiting to speak with the mayor and attend a Senators game, the ByWard Market joked that a life-sized statue of Reynolds will be erected in the heart of downtown.

"Comment below on who you're bringing to the grand unveiling," the ByWard Market said on Instagram Saturday morning.

Airbnb at the Canadian Science and Technology Museum

The Canadian Science and Technology Museum announced a pilot project with Airbnb to rent out a stay in the Governor General's rail cars.

"Drum roll, please. As of next week, you can book a stay in the Governor General's rail cars located in the Ingenium Centre's collection in Ottawa," the museum said in an Instagram post.

The AirBnb listing includes

Sleeps 9 guests

8 bedrooms (two with their own washrooms and one with bunk beds)

Two living rooms

Dining room with a table for 12

Kitchen and personal chef

Office

WiFi

Enraged Birds of Prey

The Canadian Aviation and Space Museum used April Fools' Day to announce a new exclusive audio compilation on Spotify, called "Enraged Birds of Prey."

"DYK that many airports keep birds from landing on their runways by broadcasting the calls of angry birds of prey," the museum said in an Instagram post.

"Each track is more terrifying than the last! Enjoy “Enraged Owl,” “Hawk About to Swoop,” and the unique ‘Eagle of Fury.’



"Aviation enthusiasts- you won’t want to miss this exclusive release! Listen in today!"

OC Transpo Ugly Sweaters

OC Transpo announced the pre-sale of its Ugly Holiday Sweater on April Fools' Day.

The sweaters include a Reindeer with the OC Transpo logo for a nose and the OC Transpo mascot on the front.

When you click on the link to the transit services' website, OC Transpo encourages people to donate to the Snowsuit Fund of Ottawa.

"April Fools! While our sweater may be a joke, the growing need to keep children warm during the winter isn’t.

OC Transpo is excited to announce the pre-sale of our Ugly Holiday Sweater!

A limited number are available, pre-order yours today by visiting our website: https://t.co/AJJ7hSwQim pic.twitter.com/CtnfPuKpk8 — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) April 1, 2023

New owner for the ByTown Museum

While Ryan Reynolds is part of one of the groups bidding to purchase the Ottawa Senators, the Bytown Museum used April Fools' Day to announce the Canadian actor is its new owner.

"We're thrilled to announce that @VancityReynolds, as part of his ongoing commitment to support #Ottawa's sports & cultural scenes, has purchased the Bytown Museum," the museum said on Twitter.

"Please join us in welcoming Ryan Reynolds to the Aviation American Gin Presents the Bytown Museum™ family!"

We're thrilled to announce that @VancityReynolds, as part of his ongoing commitment to support #Ottawa’s sports & cultural scenes, has purchased the Bytown Museum! 🏛️



Please join us in welcoming Ryan Reynolds to the Aviation American Gin Presents the Bytown Museum™ family! 👏 pic.twitter.com/xsqNzJmYHF — BYTOWN MUSEUM (@BytownMuseum) April 1, 2023

The Milk Shop

The Milk Shop in the ByWard Market has a new name on April Fools' Day – "Beverage."

"We're feeling a little sour this afternoon. It seems the dairy industry has curdled our plans to keep using 'Milk," The Milk Shop said on Instagram.

"As a small business we had no idea that they were udderly offended by our choice of store name. The dairy overlords have whey-ed in on our branding, and since we don't want to get into a cheesy situation, we've been forced to go with a new name. Say hello to Beverage."

Maker House

Maker House announced expansion plans into the Nordstrom store in the Rideau Centre on April Fools' Day.

"Thanks to your generous support over the years, we’re very excited to announce that we are moving into one of Ottawa’s largest retail spaces in the Rideau Centre – the former Nordstrom location, where we will have two floors, and 157,000 square feet, to showcase more local makers than ever!" Maker House said on Instagram.

Plans include a "Dog-of-the-Day Track" and Photo Booth and a "Build-a-Box Station" on Level 1.

"With two floors and 157,000 square feet of space, there’s more room than ever to shop local and support Canadian makers," Maker House said.