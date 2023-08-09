Apricot and Raspberry Squares

Made with fresh Ontario raspberries and apricots, a pan of these squares makes a perfect picnic treat. Or serve them as dessert at a backyard barbecue. They are best freshly baked on the day you plan to serve them.

Preparation Time: 30 minutes

Baking Time: 40 minutes

Serves 12

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (125 mL) butter

1 tsp (5 mL) grated lemon rind

1/3 cup (75 mL) granulated sugar

1/2 cup (125 mL) ground almonds

1 cup (250 mL) all-purpose flour

Topping:

1 cup (250 mL) ground almonds

2/3 cup (175 mL) granulated sugar

1/2 cup (125 mL) all-purpose flour

2 tbsp (25 mL) butter

2 Ontario Eggs

1/2 tsp (2 mL) baking powder

Pinch salt

2 cups (500 mL) Ontario Raspberries

1 cup (250 mL) sliced Ontario Apricots

Directions:

Butter sides of 8-inch square baking pan; set aside.

In bowl, beat butter until creamy, stir in lemon rind, then sugar and almonds. Mix in flour gradually, using fingertips if too stiff to mix with spoon. Press onto bottom of prepared pan.

Bake in 325°F (160°C) oven for 12 minutes or until slightly puffed and surface appears dry; set aside. Increase oven temperature to 350°F (180°C).

Topping: In small bowl, combine half the almonds, half the sugar and 2 tbsp (25 mL) of the flour. With fork, blend in butter until mixture is crumbly; set aside.

In separate bowl, beat eggs with remaining sugar until thickened and pale. Combine remaining almonds and flour with baking powder and salt; stir into egg mixture. Combine raspberries and apricots; spoon evenly over base. Cover evenly with batter. Sprinkle evenly with crumb mixture. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until top is puffed and golden and fruit is bubbly. Let cool in pan on rack. Run knife around edges of pan and cut into squares.

Nutritional Information:

1 Square

PROTEIN: 6.5 grams

FAT: 19.5 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 37.5 grams

CALORIES: 352