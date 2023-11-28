Apple's new Name Drop feature has some concerned with the privacy of their information

If you are running iOS 17 on your iPhone, there's a new setting you might want to check.

It's called Name Drop and it allows iPhone users to share contact information just by tapping their phones together.

"We already turned ours off because we've been seeing it on the news and stuff," says Julia Cameron, an iPhone user.

Emilie Ostler, another iPhone user, says, "With technology today, anything's possible. And if there's a new feature on the update where people can steal your information by touching your phone, that's not okay."

Once Name Drop is activated, users will have the option to swap contact information. The feature is getting some attention from law enforcement, warning it could be a risk to children.

Tech expert Carmi Levy emphasizes the need for parental guidance with kids who have their own iPhones.

"This is a good opportunity for parents to have a conversation with their kids and to review together the settings on their device," Levy says.

Even though Name Drop is automatically enabled by default when you update to iOS 17, there are safeguards in place to keep your information safe.

Zollotech, a YouTube tech reviewer, says that Name Drop doesn't automatically share information.

"You can tap receive only, but I have to actually confirm that on my device. It's not something that just automatically shares."

To disable Name Drop, users can go into Settings > General > Airdrop, and turn off Bringing Devices Together.

"So you can turn this off if you want, but it doesn't actually send any information unless you confirm it on your side," says Zollotech.

Multiple layers of security will prevent anyone from stealing your information. The phones have to be touching, or millimetres apart, unlocked and both users have to accept the transfer of information.

"Yes, there are layers built in," says Levy, "but the fact that this is installed kind of in a stealthy manner, kids may not even be aware of it. They may not know what those behaviours are to stay as protected as they can be when they're out and about in public."

Despite varying opinions, some users aren't worried, like Manav.

"Yeah, this can happen. But I think I'm secure enough to save my things," Manav said.

Julia Cameron though, remains cautious.

"Even though it's off, it definitely does make me nervous to think that someone can get your information, for sure."