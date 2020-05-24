OTTAWA -- Seventy-four days after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Ottawa, any resident can now be tested for the virus.

Ottawa Public Health announced any resident who would like to be tested for COVID-19 can now present for testing at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre or the COVID-19 Care Clinics.

The statement came just hours after Premier Doug Ford encouraged all residents to be tested for novel coronavirus, even if they don't have symptoms.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Ottawa Public Health says “any Ottawa resident who feels they need a test, even if they are not showing symptoms, can now go for testing at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre and COVID-19 Care Clinics and should not be turned away, unless volumes are significant.”

“If volumes are significant, priority will be given to residents from high-risk groups and those showing symptoms.”

On Sunday, Premier Ford said the Ontario Government will release a “detailed testing strategy” for COVID-19 in Ontario next week.

“We will be targeting various sectors and hot spots across the province,” Ford said.

The Premier also urged residents who think they may have COVID-19, even if they are not showing symptoms, to get a test.

“Please go get a test. You will not be turned away,” Ford said.

“Let me reassure you, even if you or your family do not have symptoms, if you feel you need a test, you will be able to get a test.”

Ottawa Public Health says the Ministry of Health will announce a formal testing strategy this week.

Ottawa’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre is located at Brewer Arena. It is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., seven days a week.

Ottawa’s two COVID Care Clinics are located at 595 Moodie Drive and 1485 Heron Road. The clinics are open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Phil Tsekouras