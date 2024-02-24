Brockville, Ont. holds 'Stand with Ukraine' event Saturday, 2 years after Russia's invasion

Residents in Brockville stood with Ukraine on Saturday afternoon to mark two years to the day Russia invaded the country.

The Stand With Ukraine event was held to raise awareness for the more than 210,000 Ukrainians who fled for Canada.

The event ran from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m, with a moment of silence being held at 3 p.m.

"Once again the community has rallied around to provide comfort and a safe place for people and to welcome them to our community as a part of it," said Brockville's Mayor Matt Wren.

"I’m really proud of that."

This is the first time the Ukrainian community has gathered in Brockville, joining communities around the world holding similar events on Saturday.

Event organizer Anastasia Zharikova is one of the refugees who was forced to leave her country.

"I came to Brockville, like I chose this city. Actually, it chose me," she said.

"Most of these people want to get home, and they really need support. They need help to get to their home."

Attendee Valeria Bezugla is originally from Ukraine and moved to Brockville in 2014.

"We would like to show how grateful we are to Brockville and to Canada for welcoming all of the Ukrainians here," she said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Kyiv, joining other world leaders, and reiterating Canada’s support for Ukraine.