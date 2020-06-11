OTTAWA -- The Andaz Ottawa hotel in the ByWard Market has reopened its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a posting on social media, Andaz Ottawa says, “we are excited to announce that we have resumed hotel operations! Our team couldn’t be more excited to welcome back our guests and community.”

“Your usual experience will look a little different in order to ensure you feel confident in our care to provide a safe, clean and comfortable environment.”

The Andaz Ottawa notes on its website that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the hotel’s operations are suspended until further notice.

The Andaz Ottawa ByWard Market is owned and operated by Hyatt.