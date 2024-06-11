And now for something completely different: Legendary English comedian John Cleese coming to Ottawa Comiccon

Ottawa Comiccon has announced legendary English comedian John Cleese will be coming to Ottawa in September.

Cleese is a cofounder of the world famous Monty Python comedy troupe and has starred in numerous films over his more than 60-year career, most notably all three Monty Python feature films — Monty Python and the Holy Grail, The Meaning of Life, and Life of Brian — and 1988's A Fish Called Wanda. He also cowrote and starred in the television series Fawlty Towers.

Cleese, 84, will be at the EY Centre to greet fans as part of the 11th annual Ottawa Comiccon, taking place Sept. 6 to 8.

He joins Alexander Ludwig, of Vikings fame, to the roster of stars coming to Comiccon this year.