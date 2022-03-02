An Ottawa therapist's 5 tips to help families talk about war in Ukraine
So many Canadians are refugees who have been through trauma in their homeland before making Canada home.
If war in Ukraine is triggering those traumas, Ottawa therapist, counsellor and founder of the Adlerian Counselling and Consulting GroupMarion Balla says to reach out for help.
“They need to be very sensitive to themselves—kind--and reach out to the Distress Centre if they’re feeling overwhelmed.”
Balla says it’s important to ensure they are not isolated during this time.
“They need to feel that people can understand, will understand, and give them some strategies to realize that they are being re-traumatized and to ground them with ideas and support,” explains Balla.
“Our war veterans could also be easily triggered anytime there’s war in the world,” says Balla.
Balla lauds the parenting she has witnessed throughout the pandemic and acknowledges this war will create increasingly challenging dialogue in homes everywhere.
“Russia’s ongoing invasion of the Ukraine is causing concern and outrage around the world and is prompting challenging conversations for families with children of all ages.”
“We are already living in a moment of heightened stress and anxiety and global events are hitting us at a time where many are already feeling emotionally vulnerable, including children.”
Balla says not all families are equally affected by what is happening in the Ukraine right now.
“Some have friends and relatives there or personal connection to the region, while others may have experienced conflict or war in their own lives or family histories. What is shared is the current global focus on watching the day-by-day, wall-to-wall media coverage of this ongoing crisis.”
Balla, who has been in practice for more than 45 years, says children today have much more exposure to news and stories from all over the world throughout the day.
“While this can help children be more informed and engaged in the world around them, they also risk being exposed to information that is far beyond their ability to process and understand, including distressing stories and graphic images of violence.”
“Social media plays a large part in this exposure and it is often taking place outside of parental supervision and thus, outside of parents’ ability help children understand and make sense of what they see and hear,” adds Balla.
“This means that parents must be much more deliberate in how they talk to their kids about things that are happening in the news.”
Here are Marion Balla’s five suggestions on how to frame conversations with children about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
1. Modelling calm and compassion
“This moment is upsetting for adults – we may be feeling sadness, fear, anger and confusion. Kids are very perceptive and will pick up on our own worries and fears. They are also often listening to unfiltered adult conversations, even when we may not be aware of it.
“As parents we need to find ways to acknowledge our feelings but not to let them overwhelm us so that we can model care and concern for the people of Ukraine (and those affected by other conflicts around the globe) without creating increased anxiety and distress in our children.”
2. Letting kids lead the conversation
“Children will have a range of reactions to what is happening in the Ukraine. Some will express curiousity and want to better understand what is going on, while others may feel heightened anxiety and fear. Some will want to talk about it and others won’t. There is no ‘right way’ for children to feel.
“Whatever they are expressing, parents can acknowledge and validate their feelings, make space for open discussion and let their children know hat they are interested and listening.
“Instead of directing the conversation, parents should let their children shape the discussions, ask questions, express their feelings, and set the tone.
"We know that talking through our worries can help to make things seem manageable and reduce anxiety in children and in adults. It’s important to remember that not all children process their emotions through words so be mindful of other behaviours that might be signs of stress and provide other outlets for releasing ‘big feelings’.”
3. Age-appropriate, factual and honest information
“When they do want to talk about it, consider their developmental age for appropriate levels of detail and information. For young children, making simple statements in terms they can relate to is likely enough. For example, “Right now two countries are fighting because the leader of one country wants to take something that doesn’t belong to them”. Do not give more information than they ask for but do answer questions honestly.
"Older children may have questions that need a more detailed conversation. They may want to see where this is happening on a map. It’s ok not to have all the answers and to say so. There may even be some questions that you and your child can look into together. This will also help counter the misinformation that is rampant on social media about the conflict.”
4. Providing Reassurance
“All parents try to help their children feel safe and secure. Exposure to scenes of war and conflict can make children feel like their world is destabilized and dangerous. This is particularly true for children from communities that have directly experienced such violence.
"All children can benefit from parental reassurance that they are safe and that ‘grownups’ are working really hard to find a way to make things better.
"Kids can often take on a feeling of responsibility or guilt when they see people suffering. While compassion should be fostered in children, it is really important that they know that it is not their job to fix these big problems and that it is ok to continue to do regular things that they enjoy and that day-to-day life continues.”
5. Building empathy and compassion through action
“Often we feel most lost when we are watching world events and feeling helpless. Children often feel the same way and giving them something active to do can do two important things. It can build compassion and empathy with those most affected by this conflict and can empower our children to feel like they can do something meaningful to help.
"Brainstorm ideas as a family -it could be activities like fundraising efforts, participating in support rallies, making art/messages of support to put in the windows, reaching out to communities affected locally or writing to politicians. Finding practical things children can do to make a difference is an important way of helping them feel some control in uncertain times.”
“Things are changing so quickly you feel almost helpless,” Balla explained on CTV’s News at Noon, “but I say let’s look for ways we can support the people of Ukraine.”
“We can we send donations to groups that are helping them to resettle or helping them to feel more protected in their country.”
You can reach Marion Balla or a member of her team at info@adleriancentre.com or 613-737-5553. You can reach the Ottawa Distress Centre at 613-238-3311.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | An Ottawa therapist's 5 tips to help families talk about war in Ukraine
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two men in B.C. 'weighed the risks,' now head to Ukraine to fight Russian invasion
Two men – one Ukrainian, one Canadian – are preparing to travel from British Columbia to Ukraine to help fight off invading Russian forces.
B.C. woman sues after husband dies of undiagnosed flesh-eating disease
A woman from Lake Country, B.C., filed a civil lawsuit against four doctors and a health authority after her husband, the father of her young son, died of flesh-eating disease.
Live updates: Russian bank pulls out of Europe amid sanctions
Leading Russian bank Sberbank announced Wednesday it is pulling out of European markets amid tightening Western sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia targets urban areas as Biden vows Putin will 'pay'
Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror, while U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to make his Russian counterpart 'pay a price' for the invasion.
What are thermobaric weapons?
Known as vacuum bombs, aerosol bombs, or fuel-air explosives, thermobaric weapons use oxygen from the surrounding air to create massive, high-temperature explosions.
Freeland says Putin's become an international pariah, further sanctions coming
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Canadian government will be imposing more sanctions on the Russian economy 'in the coming days,' intended to choke off the country's ability to further fund its war against Ukraine.
'I was sad yesterday, I'm angry today': Refugees describe leaving Ukraine
More than half a million people have fled west from Ukraine, their lives turned upside-down in an instant when Russia launched its invasion of the country.
Biden vows to halt Russian aggression, fight inflation
Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.
Ukrainian volunteers turn excess steel into anti-tank obstacles
Ukrainian workers are joining the war effort by turning an old steel plant into a factory for anti-tank obstacles.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: As trio of RCMP officers advanced, killer escaped Portapique
The first three RCMP officers who responded to the Nova Scotia mass shooting walked through darkness toward gunfire and burning homes, but the gunman they pursued continued to kill before slipping away.
-
Two men arrested after police respond to weapons complaint at Halifax Shopping Centre
Two men have been arrested and police say there is no threat to public safety after a weapons complaint at a popular shopping mall in Halifax.
-
'Atmosphere on steroids': climate change report says Atlantic Canada will be hit hard
A sweeping new report on climate change around the world says fisheries and related industries in Atlantic Canada are in jeopardy unless drastic action is taken to reverse the trends.
Toronto
-
Are you allowed to refuse to return to in-person work? A lawyer explains
Millions of people have been working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you be fired from your job if you refuse to go back into the office?
-
Naloxone kits could be required at some Ontario workplaces as opioid-related deaths continue to climb
The Ontario government is introducing legislation that would require some workplaces to carry Naloxone kits.
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
Montreal
-
Quebec man bids family goodbye as he flies home to Ukraine, saying 'I'm going to fight'
A 47-year-old musician and father living in Montreal's suburbs isn't the obvious choice for a soldier. Mykhailo Sulyma admits he's never borne arms, but he flew back to his native Ukraine on Monday to join the front lines of battle.
-
Judge rejects legal challenge to Quebec's vaccine passport
A Montreal judge has struck down a legal challenge of Quebec’s vaccine passport requirement, ruling it was not in the public’s interest to remove the passport and citing the fact that it will be lifted in a matter of weeks anyway.
-
Montreal man accused of spreading hate against Jews on far-right blog says it was a 'joke'
A Montreal man accused of fomenting hate against Jews testified in his own defence on Tuesday, arguing that the blog post at the heart of his trial was a 'joke' designed to upset people who are politically correct.
Northern Ontario
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this week to 'a price we have never seen'
Gas prices in Ontario are set to hit another record this week, one expert says.
-
Live updates: Russia being banned from U.S. airspace
U.S. President Joe Biden plans two announce that the U.S. is banning Russian planes from its airspace in retaliation for the Ukraine invasion, according to two people familiar with the matter.
-
'Our whole life is now in a hole': Northern Ont. family loses home to landslide
A family from the Township of Evanturel, a small northern Ontario community near the Quebec border, says it has lost everything after a terrifying landslide this past weekend.
London
-
Are you allowed to refuse to return to in-person work? A lawyer explains
Millions of people have been working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you be fired from your job if you refuse to go back into the office?
-
Few London restaurants continue with proof of COVID-19 vaccination
This is the day many Ontario restaurants have been waiting for.
-
Will key interest rate hike help cool the housing market?
According to economists, a hike by the Bank of Canada to the key interest rate is highly probable
Winnipeg
-
Fire breaks out at Transcona-area school undergoing renovations: WFPS
Winnipeg crews spent part of Tuesday night battling a fire that broke out at a Transcona-area school that was under renovation.
-
Biden vows to halt Russian aggression, fight inflation
Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.
-
Winnipeg's Ukrainian community collecting tactical gear, medical supplies for civilians defending against Russia
The organizer of a volunteer effort to collect tactical gear, medical supplies and other goods for Ukraine felt helpless and had to do something to support people in her home country defend themselves against Russia’s invasion.
Kitchener
-
Ontario lifts nearly all major COVID-19 restrictions
Ontario lifted nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions Tuesday, bringing the province the closest it’s been to a pre-pandemic state since spring 2020.
-
-
Lifting vaccine passport requirement could reduce burden on local businesses
Lifting proof of vaccination in Ontario could take some of the burden off local businesses in Uptown Waterloo.
Calgary
-
As CPS launches fraud prevention campaign, alleged Syryda complainants continue to come forward
As March is "national fraud prevention month" Calgary police are educating the public about scams, meanwhile a growing number of people allege they have been victimized by a Calgary man charged for fraudulent activity.
-
'Gong Show': Gondek slams Kenney, claiming government overreach
The provinces mask mandate was lifted Tuesday but it remains in place in facilities the province considers high-risk, including healthcare facilities, long-term care homes, and public transit.
-
Red-hot Flames take down Wild again 5-1 for 12th win in 13
Matthew Tkachuk scored 72 seconds into the game and the streaking Calgary Flames beat Minnesota 5-1 on Tuesday night for their second consecutive victory over the Wild.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP charge 3 people after finding fake ID, credit cards
Three people face multiple charges after two fraud investigations near Maidstone, Sask., according to RCMP.
-
Refs wanted: COVID-19 and verbal, emotional 'abuse' take toll on Sask. hockey leagues
The Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association has seen a 31 per cent drop in referees — to 185 from 270 — this season compared to two years ago.
-
Saskatoon police say officer was injured by thrown axe
Saskatoon police say an officer was injured by a man who threw an axe.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton boy, 10, has head injuries, broken arms after 'incident' on school bus
An Edmonton family is demanding answers after a 10-year-old boy with disabilities was dropped off from school with two broken arms and injuries to his head and face.
-
New LRT now running in downtown Edmonton, but still just for testing
Some brand-new LRT cars were rolling through downtown Edmonton Tuesday, but passengers are not allowed yet.
-
Alberta drops majority of COVID-19 rules, moves to prevent cities from instating own public health measures
Alberta's premier marked the second reopening of the province during the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday. At midnight on Tuesday, limits on social gatherings and large venue capacity, school and public masking requirements, and Alberta's mandatory work-from-home order expired.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman sues after husband dies of undiagnosed flesh-eating disease
A woman from Lake Country, B.C., filed a civil lawsuit against four doctors and a health authority after her husband, the father of her young son, died of flesh-eating disease.
-
Two men in B.C. 'weighed the risks,' now head to Ukraine to fight Russian invasion
Two men – one Ukrainian, one Canadian – are preparing to travel from British Columbia to Ukraine to help fight off invading Russian forces.
-
Former Chilliwack, B.C., couple caring for war refugees in Ukraine
A couple formerly from Chilliwack, B.C., is on the ground in Ukraine, working to help people displaced by the Russian invasion.
Regina
-
Evraz Place name change not connected to Russian invasion of Ukraine: REAL
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is planning to announce a new name for Evraz Place.
-
Wastewater data shows COVID-19 viral levels dropping, but Sask. not in the clear yet: researchers
Wastewater data shows COVID-19 viral levels dropping in four of Saskatchewan’s cities.
-
City of Regina bracing for another major snow event
The City of Regina has 50 pieces of snow clearing equipment prepared to roll out during a storm expected at the end of this week.