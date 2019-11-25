

Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff





OTTAWA - Alta Vista Public School will reopen today after a leaky pipe was fixed over the weekend.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board closed the Thursday and Friday after the leak was discovered in the heating system.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, the OCDSB said “the repairs to the broken pipe have been completed and the steam plant is now fully operational.”

The school was fully cleaned over the weekend.

Officials say a consultant’s report indicates the “mould tests results show levels consistent with a typical indoor environment.”