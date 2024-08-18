OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Almonte General Hospital re-opens emergency department following overnight closure

    A photo taken from the outside of the Almonte General Hospital. (Dylan Dyson/ CTV News Ottawa) A photo taken from the outside of the Almonte General Hospital. (Dylan Dyson/ CTV News Ottawa)
    The Emergency Department at Almonte General Hospital (AGH) has re-opened after it was closed Saturday at 7 p.m. due to a shortage of nursing staff, the hospital says.

    The emergency room re-opened at 7 a.m. Sunday.

    In a news release Saturday, the hospital said the rest of the hospital will remain open during the temporary closure of its emergency department. 

    AGH notes that the decision to close its emergency department comes after taking every alternative into consideration, pointing out its small team, which consist of only one physician and two nurses per shift. It adds that operations are significantly affected when one of them is unable to work.

    "We understand that these closures are concerning for our community, and we share those concerns," said Brad Harrington, president and CEO of Mississippi River Health Alliance. "The safety of our patients and staff is our top priority. We are doing everything in our power to manage these staffing challenges and minimize disruptions. I want to express my deep gratitude to our staff, who have been working tirelessly under difficult circumstances to ensure the best possible care for our community."

    AGH, Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital, Fairview Manor, and the Lanark County Paramedic Service are parts of the MRHA, which provides joint recruitment initiatives.

     

      

