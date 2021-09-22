OTTAWA -- All Ottawa Senators players and coaches will be fully vaccinated when the club hits the ice for the first time on Thursday.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion told reporters everyone in the organization has received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine heading into the season.

"Everyone's vaccinated," said Dorion.

"Everyone in the Ottawa Senators organization, as far as I know - players, staff, players in Belleville, players on AHL contracts – everyone is vaccinated."

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly estimated that the league would have 10-15 unvaccinated players when the NHL regular season starts Oct. 12.

Fans will need to be fully vaccinated to watch the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre this season.

Under Ontario's new proof of vaccination system, fans 12 and older will need to have two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to be permitted entry into the arena.

BRADY TKACHUK UPDATE

Brady Tkachuk was not at Canadian Tire Centre for physicals on Wednesday as training camp began.

Contract talks continue between the restricted free agent and the Senators.

"Obviously we know that Brady is a huge part of this time, huge part of this franchise," said Dorion, describing the talks as "productive and positive."

"I've been through a lot of these negotiations; they're moving forward, discussed every day. We know that Brady will be signed."

Dorion added, "We don't negotiate through the media."

Tkachuk had 17 goals and 19 assists in 56 games for the Senators last season. In 198 career games with the Senators, Tkachuk has 60 goals and 65 assists.

With files from The Canadian Press