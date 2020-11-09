OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a threat towards the Ottawa Public Library has caused all branches in the city to close.

The Ottawa Public Library announced on social media and on its website that it was closing all of its branches until further notice due to an "emergency situation" but did not elaborate further.

ALL OPL BRANCHES CLOSED

Due to an emergency situation, all OPL branches are closed until further notice.



SUCCURSALES DE LA BPO FERMÉES

En raison d'une situation d'urgence, toutes les succursales de la BPO sont fermées jusqu'à nouvel ordre. — OttPubLib/BibPubOtt (@opl_bpo) November 9, 2020

The OPL later announced it had received a threat and decided to close its branches as a precaution. The nature of the threat was not mentioned.

OPL received a threat and chose to close all branches as a precaution. Police are investigating but no further details at this time.



All OPL branches remain closed until further notice. — OttPubLib/BibPubOtt (@opl_bpo) November 9, 2020

CTV News has reached out to the Ottawa Public Library for comment.

Ottawa police told CTV News that a threat was made Monday and that library branches were closed as a result.

No other details about the investigation were disclosed.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have more information as it becomes available.