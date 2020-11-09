Advertisement
All Ottawa Public Library branches closed following threat: police
The downtown branch of the Ottawa Public Library.
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a threat towards the Ottawa Public Library has caused all branches in the city to close.
The Ottawa Public Library announced on social media and on its website that it was closing all of its branches until further notice due to an "emergency situation" but did not elaborate further.
The OPL later announced it had received a threat and decided to close its branches as a precaution. The nature of the threat was not mentioned.
CTV News has reached out to the Ottawa Public Library for comment.
Ottawa police told CTV News that a threat was made Monday and that library branches were closed as a result.
No other details about the investigation were disclosed.
This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have more information as it becomes available.