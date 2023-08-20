All eyes on the O-Train and a councillor looks to scrap the Vacant Unit Tax: 5 stories to watch this week
The O-Train continues to roll with single-car service, Council returns after the summer break and a councillor looks to scrap the Vacant Unit Tax.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Ottawa's light-rail transit system
All eyes will be on the O-Train this week, as the light-rail transit system continues to ramp up ahead of the return of students and workers in the fall.
OC Transpo is operating single-car service on the LRT system between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations, while Express Bus service is operating between the two main stations and the downtown core.
While single-car service will continue into the fall on the LRT line, some riders have already complained about full trains and a lack of space during the quiet summer period.
Full LRT service resumed last week, but service was partially disrupted for 10 hours last Thursday while crews conducted emergency track adjustments to move the restraining rail. Acting Transit Services general manager Michael Morgan said an inspection found contact between the restraining rail and the wheel hub of the LRT vehicles in the area between Hurdman Station and the Rideau River Bridge.
The fall schedule begins on Aug. 27, with increased service ahead of the return-to-school and work after Labour Day.
A train passes under an overpass along the Confedration Line of Ottawa's LRT. (CTV News Ottawa)
Council returns from summer break
The summer break ends for Ottawa City Council this week.
Council will meet on Wednesday, kicking off a busy fall term ahead for Mayor Mark Stucliffe and the 24 councillors.
On Wednesday, Council will be asked to approve the controversial development to build two high-rise towers on Carling Avenue across from the Central Experimental Farm. The Planning and Housing Committee approved the project despite concerns from area residents and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada that shadowing from the buildings would be a "significant risk" to the farm.
Council will also approve an amendment to the Official Plan to permit a new nine-storey mixed-use building on Rochester Street and a mid-rise building on Richmond Road.
Coun. Allan Hubley will table a motion asking Council direct the Ministry of Municipal Affairs top investigate concerns about third-party advertisers during municipal elections, including looking at removing the ability for corporations and unions to donate to third-party advertising campaigns and review in-kind donations to candidates seeking municipal office.
City Hall in downtown Ottawa is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News Ottawa)
Future of the Vacant Unit Tax
An Ottawa councillor will attempt to scrap the Vacant Unit Tax this week.
Coun. Laura Dudas will present a motion at Wednesday's Council meeting recommending the tax be rescinded effective Jan. 1, 2024, and no tax be applied on vacant properties year.
Council approved the residential Vacant Unit Tax in a bid to address homes sitting empty and neglected, with any property vacant for more than 184 days in a year taxed an extra one per cent on the property tax bill. Revenue from the Vacant Unit Tax would fund affordable housing in Ottawa.
Staff said in June that 3,268 homes were declared vacant by homeowners ahead of the deadline to submit a declaration form, while another 2,836 units were deemed vacant because no declaration was received.
However, Dudas claims the administration of the Vacant Unit Tax is an "unparalleled annual bureaucratic burden" on Ottawa households, adding councillors have heard from "residents who were blindsided by having the VUT applied to them."
Dudas voted against the Vacant Unit Tax when it was approved by the previous term of council.
Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference
While municipal leaders are gathering in London this week for the annual Association of Municipalities of Ontario Conference, the discussions and decisions made at the conference will impact the city of Ottawa.
Coun. Riley Brockington will be one of the officials attending the conference.
Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney are scheduled to address delegates on Monday, while Health Minister Sylvia Jones will speak on Tuesday.
CTV News has learned Jones will announce the Ontario government will fund a greater proportion of local health agencies' work on a permanent basis while reconsidering the work those agencies do.
Jones will announce a return to the 75/25 funding formula, while increasing base funding for public health units by one per cent a year for three years starting in 2024, according to CTV News Toronto Queen's Park Bureau Chief Siobhan Morris.
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones listens to questions from reporters following a press conference at a Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy in Etobicoke, Ont., on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
Capital Pride
Capital Pride continues all week in Ottawa.
Capital Pride says its mission is to, "create opportunities to celebrate, advocate, educate and connect people, respecting the full diversity of the 2SLGBTQ+ community."
Events this week include the Pride Flag being raised at City Hall on Monday, the Drag Show Extravaganza and the Capital Pride Street Festival on Saturday and the Pride Parade on Sunday.
For more information on events, visit https://capitalpride.ca/signature-events/.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Okanagan fire fight turns corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the battle against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., have turned a corner. Jason Brolund says 'things are finally looking better,' with an army of 500 firefighters engaged in a battle that is now in a new phase.
NASA mapping data shows extent of wildfires across Canada
Mapping data from NASA shows the extent of wildfires raging across Canada as the Northwest Territories and British Columbia remain under a state of emergency.
Travel ban in parts of B.C. disrupting tourism as raging wildfires burn
The central Okanagan is facing weeks without tourism during its peak season after British Columbia's premier imposed bans on travel to wildfire zones.
How airlines cope with price surge during disasters
Canadians vented their frustration against airlines on social media last week after prices of commercial flights out of Yellowknife soared up to 10-fold above normal just as residents were ordered to evacuate due to raging wildfires.
Wildfire on Spain's popular tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately, official says
Canary Islands regional President Fernando Clavijo said Sunday that police have confirmed that a wildfire raging on the Spanish tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately.
Category 1 Hurricane Hilary barrels toward California, still threatening floods and damaging winds
Hurricane Hilary is expected to slam into Southern California on Sunday as a rare tropical storm, unleashing floods, fierce winds and heavy downpours as residents evacuate, parks and beaches close and first responders brace for water rescues.
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
Firefighters take stock of N.W.T. fires as cooler, wet weather expected to end
Firefighters trying to keep wildfires at bay from the city of Yellowknife were planning to take stock of the situation this morning after cooler, damp weather gave them a break Saturday.
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon, ending its bid to reach the lunar south pole
Russia's robot lander the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit, the country's space agency Roscosmos reported on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Chester Race Week sees most competitors in a decade
Mahone Bay had 125 boats spread out across the water to compete in a number of race courses for the annual Chester Race Week.
-
Dominion Park celebrates grand re-opening in Saint John
Phase 1 of the park’s enhancements included a new canteen, change rooms, and a sunset plaza with seating and sun protection.
-
$10k reward offered for information to help find Fredericton woman missing for 2 years
A $10,000 dollar reward is being offered for information that helps in finding a Fredericton woman who has been missing for two years now.
Toronto
-
Man in his 30s dead following 4-vehicle crash in Mississauga
A man in his 30s has died following a four-vehicle crash in Mississauga.
-
Police arrest suspect in homicide of man who was violently attacked in Moss Park
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 54-year-old man who was violently assaulted in Moss Park earlier this week.
-
The rudest and most polite cities in Canada are both in Ontario
The rudest and most polite city in Canada are both located in Ontario, according to an unofficial survey.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area woman found dead in possible femicide, spouse charged with murder
The man charged with the first-degree murder of a woman found near Drummondville, Que. on Saturday was her spouse, CTV News has learned.
-
Women's World Cup: Devoted fans in Montreal rise at the crack of dawn
A group of soccer fans gathered bright and early in southwest Montreal Sunday to watch England and Spain go head to head in the Women's World Cup. With kick-off at 6 a.m., the Burgundy Lion pub opened its doors way ahead of schedule, welcoming roughly 50 people to watch the game.
-
Convoy protest against Bill 96 rolls through West Island
For the second time this summer, a group of caravan protesters rolled through Montreal’s West Island to denounce Quebec's French language law, Bill 96.
Northern Ontario
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
Two Ont. men fined $3K each for illegally shot moose calf
Two men, one from Sudbury and another from southern Ontario, are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to a hunting scheme involving an illegally killed moose calf last fall.
-
NASA mapping data shows extent of wildfires across Canada
Mapping data from NASA shows the extent of wildfires raging across Canada as the Northwest Territories and British Columbia remain under a state of emergency.
London
-
One deceased, two sent to hospital after collision: Middlesex OPP
One person has died and two others were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle collided at a Middlesex Centre intersection on Saturday night.
-
London, Ont. Ford Fest event cancelled
Citing MuslimFest that is also scheduled to take place in London on Sunday, Ontario’s premier has cancelled this weekend’s planned barbecue.
-
London, Ont.’s Chase Brown scores first NFL touchdown in pre-season game
It was an exciting moment for one of London’s Brown brothers as he scored his first touchdown since being drafted in pre-season action against Atlanta.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man made multiple Molotov cocktails: Police
A Winnipeg man is behind bars after being caught making Molotov cocktails last week.
-
Man inspired by Terry Fox finishes cross-Canada run in Port Coquitlam
For the past 160 days, Jackson Charron-Okerlund has been walking and running across the country to raise funds for cancer research.
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in Manitoba
Evacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
Kitchener
-
Driver struck while trying to secure appliance onto pickup truck
A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital Friday following a collision on the shoulder of a Woolwich Township road.
-
‘My journey’s been tough’: Kitchener entrepreneur supporting survivors of domestic violence through thrifting
It’s been more than four years since Amanda Kroetsch left her abusive relationship in British Columbia. "My journey's been tough and I had to learn. My drivers licence was taken away and I went to driver's rehab,” said Kroetsch. “I had to learn how to do a lot of things again."
-
Health officials urge residents to get booster shot before the fall season
With fall right around the corner, health officials are reminding the public to get a booster shot when they become available. They say early signs show COVID-19 and other respiratory infections are trending up.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Okanagan fire fight turns corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the battle against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., have turned a corner. Jason Brolund says 'things are finally looking better,' with an army of 500 firefighters engaged in a battle that is now in a new phase.
-
Rain providing 'limited' relief as weather could worsen N.W.T. wildfires in the next week
Officials in the Northwest Territories say recent rainfall has provided some relief against wildfires in the area, however high temperatures and strong winds forecasted for next week could worsen the blaze.
-
Brooks Bandits sweep through Europe to win U20 Super Challenge
Brooks built a 4-0 lead in the first period, then withstood a furious second-period comeback by France to prevail 8-3 in the title match at the U20 Super Challenge in Karlstad, Sweden Sunday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city councillor sues health authority, doctors over mental health treatment
A Saskatoon city councillor has launched a lawsuit against the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and five doctors.
-
Sask. survivors renew calls to declare children's home a residential school
Former residents of a Northern Saskatchewan children’s home have renewed calls to declare it a residential school site.
-
Three suffer minor injuries in early morning fire, Saskatoon's Fire Department says
Three people were injured in an early morning balcony fire in Silverwood Heights, the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said.
Edmonton
-
Rain providing 'limited' relief as weather could worsen N.W.T. wildfires in the next week
Officials in the Northwest Territories say recent rainfall has provided some relief against wildfires in the area, however high temperatures and strong winds forecasted for next week could worsen the blaze.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Okanagan fire fight turns corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the battle against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., have turned a corner. Jason Brolund says 'things are finally looking better,' with an army of 500 firefighters engaged in a battle that is now in a new phase.
-
11 injured at Eritrean event protested all day in Edmonton
About a dozen people were hurt at an Eritrean-themed event in Edmonton on Saturday during a clash with a group who said they were protesting the Eritrean government.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Okanagan fire fight turns corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the battle against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., have turned a corner. Jason Brolund says 'things are finally looking better,' with an army of 500 firefighters engaged in a battle that is now in a new phase.
-
B.C. government introducing travel restrictions to free up accommodations for evacuees
The B.C. government is using the extraordinary powers granted to it under its state of emergency declaration to implement a restriction on tourism-related travel to areas affected by wildfires.
-
Okanagan communities coming together to help neighbours in need
Volunteers and local organizations in B.C.'s Okanagan region are stepping up to support in any way they can.
Regina
-
North Regina Little League team advances to next round in World Series
The North Regina Little League team representing Team Canada at the Little League World Series (LLWS) advanced to the next round in the tournament after winning against the Czech Republic.
-
Regina pet store hosts event to encourage dog adoption
Regina residents had a great opportunity to share some time with adoptable dogs at Pet Station’s event on Saturday afternoon.
-
Hundreds flock to Victoria Park for I Love Regina Day despite cooler temperatures
A cloudy sky and cool temperature did not deter Regina residents from taking over Victoria Park Saturday afternoon.