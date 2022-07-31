All eyes on COVID-19 in Ottawa and the investigation continues into O-Train wheel hub failures: Five stories to watch this week
Keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa following the long weekend and festival season ramps up to start August.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
COVID-19 levels high in Ottawa
All eyes will be on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa coming out of the Colonel By Day long weekend, as Ottawa Public Health warns COVID-19 levels remain "very high."
"The levels of COVID-19 in our community are still very high, and it remains very important that we all use the layers of protection that we know can help limit transmission," OPH said on Thursday.
Ottawa residents are being encouraged to wear a mask indoors and outdoors when physical distancing isn't possible, stay home when you're sick and get your first and second booster doses.
Ottawa's COVID-19 positivity rate was 19.7 per cent on July 27.
COVID-19 vaccines are now available for children aged six months to under five in Ottawa and across Ontario.
Public health is also monitoring COVID-19 outbreaks, with 75 outbreaks in long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals and other settings.
The largest active COVID-19 outbreak in Ottawa is at Billings Lodge Retirement Community, where 48 residents and 15 staff members have tested positive. A COVID-19 outbreak at Carleton Lodge includes 41 residents and 11 staff members.
Slow rolling O-Train
The O-Train is moving at a slower speed along the 12.5 km track this week, as the investigation continues into the failure of a wheel hub assembly on a train.
OC Transpo pulled 20 cars from service on July 23 for further inspection after the failure was discovered on one wheel hub.
"RTG and Alstom continue to replace the axel hubs; there are currently 22, or 11 double-car trains, cleared and in service," OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar said on Saturday.
"RTG and Alstom continue the replacements over the weekend, and we anticipate having more cleared and in service next week. No further issues have been discovered during the replacement of the axle hubs."
Rideau Transit Group and Alstom requested implementing a temporary speed restriction along sections of the track, adding an extra four to five minutes to the trip.
The Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the incident.
Five councillors running unopposed
With three weeks left until the deadline to register for the city of Ottawa municipal election, five current councillors' remain unopposed in their wards.
The deadline for candidates to register to run in the city of Ottawa municipal election is Aug. 19, and Election Day is Oct. 24.
Councillors are currently running unopposed in the following wards:
- Orleans East-Cumberland – Matthew Luloff
- Orleans West – Innes – Laura Dudas
- Beacon Hill-Cyrville – Tim Tierney
- Rideau-Rockcliffe – Rawlson King
- River – Riley Brockington
There are currently 11 candidates running for mayor.
The riding of Knoxdale-Merivale has the highest number of declared candidates in the race, with six people running to fill the seat left by the retiring Keith Egli.
Rideau Canal Celtic Cross Ceremony
The Ottawa and District Labour Council will hold a ceremony on Monday to remember the workers and their families who died building the Rideau Canal.
Monday is known as Colonel By Day in the city of Ottawa.
The annual Celtic Cross Ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Rideau Canal Celtic Cross Monument alongside the Rideau Canal.
"The building of the Rideau Canal required a yearly work force of up to 7,000," the Ottawa and District Labour Council said. "During its seven-year construction as many as 1,000 workers lost their lives due to accidents and disease. Their deaths went largely unrecorded and many lay in unmarked graves along the canal’s length."
AUGUST FESTIVALS
Several festivals wrap up and kick off this week in Ottawa, as the second full month of summer begins.
The Ottawa Chamberfest wraps up on Thursday at venues across Ottawa.
The following festivals kick off this week:
- Navan Fair – Aug. 4-7
- Ottawa Greek Festival – Aug. 5-15
- Classic Theatre Festival – Aug. 5-28
- Casino Lac Leamy Sound of Light festival – Aug. 3-20
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
A small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, wounding six people and prompting the cancellation of ceremonies there honouring Russia's navy, authorities said.
One structure destroyed, evacuation orders issued due to wildfire in B.C. Interior
A wildfire in the South Okanagan is rapidly growing, forcing people out of their homes Saturday.
'A lot of history': Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont. considered total loss after fire
No injuries have been reported after flames ripped through the popular restaurant on the shores of Puslinch Lake just outside Cambridge, Ont.
Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88
Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years -- the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport -- and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88.
Liberals give themselves more time to meet five-year-old peacekeeping pledge
The Liberal government is giving itself more time to fulfil a key peacekeeping promise to the UN first made five years ago.
'A specific form of anti-Black racism:' Scholars want Canadian apology for slavery
Historian Elise Harding-Davis says Canada's unanimous vote last year to proclaim Aug. 1 as Emancipation Day rings hollow without a federal apology for slavery.
'If you're not paying for that product, you are the product': What’s next after Tim Hortons' proposed settlement?
While a recent proposed settlement involving the Tim Hortons app may have raised the public's awareness around privacy protections, consumers are left having to look after themselves, one tech expert says.
Ukrainian student uses robots, memories of war to help others suffering from PTSD
Ukrainian student Iryna Parkhomchuk is using her past experience from the war, as well as her expertise in robotics and artificial intelligence, to help others struggling with their own mental health challenges.
Kentucky floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
Floods in Kentucky have wiped out homes and businesses, and engulfed small towns. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, east Kentucky includes seven of the 100 poorest counties in the nation.
Atlantic
-
Two residential school survivors offer different perspectives on Papal visit
Dorene Bernard and her mother Nancy Lutz both attended Shubenacadie Indian Residential School. But if you ask the two about the Pope’s visit, the mother and daughter don’t share the same opinion.
-
N.S. premier defends appointing business friends as Crown executive chairs
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston shrugged off allegations of political patronage and nepotism from opposition leaders on Friday.
-
Community gardens grow in popularity as grocery prices continue to climb
The cost of planting a garden is often less than a single trip to the grocery store and produces much more food than shoppers get in that trip.
Toronto
-
Toronto is lagging behind other cities when it comes to the return of workers downtown. Will things ever get back to normal?
A new study suggests that downtown Toronto’s economic recovery is lagging behind other urban centres and one of its authors says that it has now become clear that “we are not going back to normal.”
-
Toronto's St. Lawrence Market launches new expanded hours, effective today
St. Lawrence Market is expanding its hours of operation on Sunday.
-
Toronto Animal Services waives fees for small pet adoptions this weekend
Toronto Animal Services is waiving the its adoption fees this weekend for its rabbits, rats and guinea pigs.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman seeks answers after father dies waiting 11 hours for ambulance
A Montreal woman is seeking answers after her 65-year-old father died while waiting over 11 hours for an ambulance.
-
Woman 'brings her broom' to Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery amid unkempt conditions
Montreal families are continuing to complain about conditions at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery, saying the conditions there make visiting loved ones a challenge.
-
'Alice,' the REM tunnel-boring machine, completes journey to Montreal airport
Alice, the affectionally-named auger used to build part of the REM light rail system, has completed her journey.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault Steelworkers release strike vote results
On Saturday evening, following the extension announcement, USW Local 2251’s negotiating committee released the results of the vote indicating 91 per cent of the membership had voted in favour of a strike.
-
Free parkruns taking place at Gillies Lake every Saturday
Every Saturday, people around the world have been getting together for five-kilometre parkruns as a way to get people active.
-
Missouri couple travels to Sudbury for their cat’s surgery
A couple from Missouri made the trek to Sudbury to have their cat’s hip replaced after breaking its femur.
London
-
OPP investigating fatal crash near Goderich, Ont.
A section of Golf Course Road is closed and OPP officers are investigating after a fatal vehicle collision claimed the life of one person late Saturday night near Goderich.
-
What’s open and what’s closed this Civic Holiday Monday in London, Ont.
If you’re looking for something fun to do over the holiday long weekend or you have some errands to run, here is an overview of what’s open and what’s closed this Civic Holiday Monday in London, Ont.
-
Maggie MacNeil breaks record at Commonwealth Games
It was a successful day in the pool for local swimmers competing on the world stage, Saturday
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating suspicious death on Sherburn
Winnipeg Police are investigating a suspicious death in the West End.
-
-
'You can see how important it is for them': German memorial honours WWII bomber crew
A Winnipeg man is traveling to Germany this week to honour a long-lost cousin whose plane was shot down during World War II.
Kitchener
-
'A lot of history': Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont. considered total loss after fire
No injuries have been reported after flames ripped through the popular restaurant on the shores of Puslinch Lake just outside Cambridge, Ont.
-
Another porch fire at vacant Waterloo home
Just over a week after crews extinguished flames on the porch of a vacant Waterloo home, another fire has been reported at the same address.
-
Police looking for woman after stabbing in Kitchener
A 48-year-old woman has been charged and police are now looking for another woman after a stabbing in Kitchener.
Calgary
-
International festival showcases modern Vietnam in Calgary for first time
Modern Vietnamese food, film and music filled the Prairie Emporium in southeast Calgary Saturday at the first-ever Vietnam Now festival. Linh Phan, founder of Hidden Saigon and the Vietnam Now festival, said it’s an event aimed at showcasing a different side of Vietnam and connecting with modern Vietnamese identity.
-
Largest annual Muslim convention in western Canada returns to Calgary
Thousands are expected to attend the Jalsa Salana Western Canada conference in Calgary at the Genesis Centre this weekend.
-
Calgarians explore lesser-known mountain destinations to avoid long weekend crowds
As many people flock to popular spots in the mountains over the Heritage Day long weekend, others are choosing to explore places and trails less travelled.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP locate body of 5-year-old autistic boy
RCMP in Hudson Bay, Saskatchewan have found the body of a 5-year-old autistic boy who went missing Friday evening.
-
Saskatoon Fringe returns to new home off Broadway
The Saskatoon Fringe Festival is back once again for its annual 10-day stay in the Bridge City.
-
‘Follow the rules’: Saskatoon Fire, RCMP offer water safety tips for summer fun
Staying safe on the water this summer starts with being prepared.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton welcomes first California Pizza Kitchen restaurant in Canada
Canada's first California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its doors in Edmonton this weekend to large fanfare.
-
RCMP investigating sudden death on highway
A portion of Highway 754 is expected to be closed for “some time” as RCMP investigate a sudden death, according to police.
-
Family pleads for stem cell donors of African descent to help save their two-year old son
Jacob’s two-year old son, Ezra Marfo, was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in May 2021. Just after his second birthday in July, the family was told the cancer was spreading. After what Jacob said is too many cancer treatments to count, now Ezra needs a stem cell donation.
Vancouver
-
Triple-shooting in South Surrey leaves 2 dead, 1 with 'life-threatening injuries'
Two men are dead and another has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in South Surrey Saturday afternoon.
-
Activist group claims tires deflated on 34 SUVs in Victoria and Oak Bay
A new environmental activist group claims to have deflated the tires on 34 SUVs in Victoria and Oak Bay this week.
-
'If you're not paying for that product, you are the product': What’s next after Tim Hortons' proposed settlement?
While a recent proposed settlement involving the Tim Hortons app may have raised the public's awareness around privacy protections, consumers are left having to look after themselves, one tech expert says.
Regina
-
Regina's Hill Towers decorated with Grey Cup signs preceding November championship
They’re signs that all can see. Giant banners, advertising this year’s Grey Cup, are being installed on Regina‘s iconic Hill Towers.
-
Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters
A small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, wounding six people and prompting the cancellation of ceremonies there honouring Russia's navy, authorities said.
-
'Another brick in the wall': Brickspo returns to Moose Jaw
With hundreds of Lego displays for the public to see, “Brickspo” was welcomed back to Moose Jaw’s Western Development Museum (WDM) for the annual event.