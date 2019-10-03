

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all of their schools will be closed Monday if school support workers hit the picket lines.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees submitted formal strike notice Wednesday , saying their 55,000 employees would strike starting Monday, Oct. 7 if a deal with the Province was not reached.

Talks are set to resume at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The OCSB says if a strike by CUPE does occur, all Ottawa Catholic schools will be closed to students as of Monday.

“CUPE represents approximately 1300 full-time employees and nearly 1000 casual workers in the Ottawa Catholic School Board. We did not feel we could safely operate our schools without their services,” the OCSB says in a statement on its website. “CUPE employees include educational assistants (EAs), early childcare educators (ECEs), office administrators (OAs), library technicians, learning technology technicians, full-time adult ESL Instructors and a number of central Board staff.”

The OCSB says if a deal is not reached by Sunday night, the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority will cancel all transportation for the OCSB and all schools will remain closed.

The strike does not affect the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, as their employees are not represented by CUPE. English Public schools will remain open.