OTTAWA -- For the first time in nearly a month, VIA Rail trains are running between Ottawa and Toronto.

VIA has resumed ‘partial service” between Ottawa-Kingston and Toronto and Montreal-Kingston and Toronto.

According to the schedule, VIA Rail trains 43, 47 and 59 are scheduled to depart Ottawa for Toronto.

Trains 42, 46, 48 and 52 will depart Toronto for Ottawa.

Full service continues to run between Ottawa-Montreal and Quebec City.

VIA Rail suspended service on the Ottawa-Toronto and Montreal-Toronto routes on Feb. 7 due to a protest on the rail line near Belleville. The blockades also forced VIA Rail to cancel service on the Ottawa-Montrea-Quebec City corridor for a week in mid-February.

The crown corporation has said 940 trains were cancelled as a result of the blockades, impacting more than 164,000 passengers.