Algonquin College students launch mental health campaign to support The Royal
Students at Algonquin College are taking a stand against the stigma surrounding mental health with a series of events to raise money and awareness.
Algonquin College's public relations program launched the #ShatterTheSilence campaign Monday to raise funds for the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"Algonquin College public relations program, for the past 30 years, has been running charity campaigns to benefit local non-profit organizations," said Lois Caracas, an Algonquin College public relations student.
The campaign also aims to reduce mental health stigma.
"We believe that The Royal's work is very important, and we have researchers here," Caracas said. "They have been very involved with us. They benefit the community in ways that is far reaching. In addition to that, we believe that we ourselves and our community around us have a chance, have a hand in shattering the silence."
Dawson Richards, another student in the program, said the campaign's name reflects its goal.
"The reason for calling it Shatter the Silence is we're trying to promote meaningful conversations about mental health and eliminate the stigma that is attached to it," Richards said.
The campaign will feature four unique events over the next two weeks: Food for Thought, Garden and Grow, SereniTEA Café and Mic Drop the Silence. All events will help raise funds for The Royal.
"Since 1986, the students have raised more than $500,000 for local not-for-profits," said Bradley Moseley-Williams, a professor and coordinator of the public relations program. "It is one of the best things we do, and I'm really proud of my students today."
On Monday, students had the chance to experience some of the techniques used by The Royal to help patients overcome challenges, using a virtual reality headset.
"It essentially simulates a real-life environment where we can train our participants and clients on daily life skills that they usually struggle to do," said Ahmad Alftieh, a research coordinator at The Royal.
Many Canadians deal with mental illness each year. The Royal helps by providing important services and teaching about mental health. The students want to spread this message.
"We look for individuals throughout the community to help us raise awareness and fundraise for the great care and research at The Royal, and the fact that the Algonquin PR students have chosen us this year as their charity of choice this summer, and that they're going to spend the next two weeks raising funds and awareness for the work that we do with our clients and patients at The Royal, it just means the world to us," said Ingrid Gingras, vice-president of communications at The Royal.
Both Algonquin College and The Royal hope that events like this will encourage more people to speak up about their mental health and seek the support they need.
"We're afraid to talk about it, right? We're afraid to talk about what's going on and what's bothering us and how we're doing," Gingras said. "And so events like this and activities like this help us to destigmatize and help us to normalize the conversations that we want to have so that people can live their fullest lives."
For more information about the #ShatterTheSilence campaign, visit www.acprcampaign.com.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING Humidity could make it feel like 37 C in Ottawa on Monday
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE Donald Trump announces Ohio Sen. JD Vance as VP pick
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced on his Truth Social Network that Ohio Sen. JD Vance will be his vice presidential pick.
DEVELOPING Motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive
Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'
The biggest questions the U.S. Secret Service will have to answer, according to a former special agent in charge
A former U.S. Secret Service agent says those involved in Donald Trump's security detail will have some questions to answer following an assassination attempt.
Trucker who caused Broncos crash applies to have permanent resident status returned
The truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has applied to have his permanent resident status returned.
Sask. TikTok star Bella Brave dies after latest hospitalization
Sask. TikTok star "Be Brave" Bella Thomson has died. She was 10-years-old.
Corus Entertainment says ongoing job cuts will amount to 25% of full-time positions
Corus Entertainment Inc. says it expects to have slashed 25 per cent of its full-time workforce by the end of next month compared with the beginning of its 2023 fiscal year, as the company continues to "aggressively cut costs."
Days are getting longer because of climate change, according to NASA
Rising sea levels are making each day slightly longer, and there's no sign it's going to stop, a new study funded in part by NASA and the Canadian government has found.
Ontario accelerates alcohol expansion plans amid ongoing LCBO strike
As the LCBO strike enters its second week, the Ontario government is speeding up its alcohol expansion plans, announcing licensed grocery stores will be able to start selling ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages as of July 18.
What to expect from the 2024 Republican National Convention, just days after the Trump rally shooting
The Republican party kicks off its convention to pick its presidential nominee in Milwaukee, Wis., on Monday, just two days after former U.S. president Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania. Here's CTVNews.ca's guide on what to expect.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Late week cold front expected to break Maritime heat wave
A cold front expected to cross the Maritimes late Wednesday and Thursday will break the current heat wave.
-
Nova Scotia inmate dies at medium security prison: Correctional Service Canada
An inmate has died at a medium-security prison in Springhill, N.S., according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).
-
Deadly disease for oysters found in P.E.I. for first time
A disease that increases oyster mortality and stunts their rate of growth has been found in Prince Edward Island for the first time.
Toronto
-
Ontario accelerates alcohol expansion plans amid ongoing LCBO strike
As the LCBO strike enters its second week, the Ontario government is speeding up its alcohol expansion plans, announcing licensed grocery stores will be able to start selling ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages as of July 18.
-
Ontario reports rise in mpox cases. Here is what you need to know
Ontario is reporting a rise in mpox cases, serving as a reminder that the infectious disease is still present, despite a descent from its peak two years ago.
-
Corus Entertainment says ongoing job cuts will amount to 25% of full-time positions
Corus Entertainment Inc. says it expects to have slashed 25 per cent of its full-time workforce by the end of next month compared with the beginning of its 2023 fiscal year, as the company continues to "aggressively cut costs."
Montreal
-
Legault criticized for saying Quebec doesn't have political violence after Trump shooting
Premier François Legault is being invited to brush up on his history after declaring today that politicians in Quebec don't face the kind of violence seen over the weekend in the United States.
-
Heat warning in place for Greater Montreal
The Greater Montreal area is under a heat warning as Environment and Climate Change Canada states a warm and humid air mass could lead to a humidex value of 40.
-
Naked man invades Montreal student's home in Chinatown
A young Montreal woman says she had the shock of her life when she returned to her Chinatown-area home to find a naked man inside her apartment.
Northern Ontario
-
NEW
NEW Things flight attendants say they would never do when travelling
For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.
-
What we know about the 20-year-old man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pa., as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
-
Most desirable neighbourhoods in northern Ont. to live in: RE/MAX
Here are the most desirable neighbourhoods in northern Ontario to live in according to a new real estate report that explores numerous factors.
Windsor
-
Streetcar No. 351 move causes temporary Riverfront Trail closure
A portion of Windsor, Ont.’s Riverfront Trail is closed Monday until Aug. 3 to allow the city to move Streetcar Number 351.
-
Teen girl allegedly lured and sexually assaulted by man met on social media
Windsor police have arrested a man who allegedly lured a teen girl on social media and sexually assaulted her.
-
'What’s wrong with this machine?' Chatham grandparents win $100,000
Chatham grandparents have won $100,000 after playing the lottery for 30 years.
London
-
Torrential downpours flood city streets
Heavy rainfall in the London area has caused flooding on many streets throughout the city. Parts of the region are either under a severe thunderstorm watch or a warning as well as a heat warning.
-
Search continues for swimmer reported missing in Lake Erie
Search efforts continue Monday for a swimmer reported missing in Lake Erie near Port Stanley. Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, two people, a 44 year old and a 17-year-old from London, were seen in distress by members of the Central Elgin
-
Another roundabout is coming to London, with work expected to start today
When completed, the roundabout will be at the intersection of Oxford Street West, and Gideon Drive – however, the work will require the closure of Gideon Drive and Kains Road at Oxford Street West to facilitate the construction.
Kitchener
-
Search continues for two missing women in the Grand River
The search continues for two missing boaters in Kitchener, Ont. who reportedly ran into trouble this weekend on the Grand River.
-
Fire destroys new home builds in Brant County
A fire that destroyed newly-built homes in Brant County is being treated as suspicious.
-
Tony Grace named new anchor of CTV Kitchener’s News at 6
CTV News Kitchener has some very exciting news to share! Tony Grace has been named the new anchor of CTV News at 6.
Barrie
-
LOOK BACK
LOOK BACK Remembering the 'catastrophic' Barrie tornado on 3rd anniversary
It's been three years since a tornado stormed through a Barrie neighbourhood on July 15, 2021, leaving destruction in its wake in what Environment Canada called a sneak attack.
-
Senior murdered in Barrie, investigation ongoing
A 75-year-old man is dead after an incident at a Barrie home on Saturday night.
-
Dog tasered after biting policemen at Barrie Marina
Police taser dog after being bitten while owner was arrested.
Winnipeg
-
Man shot and killed outside soccer game in Winnipeg
A man has died after a shooting following a soccer game in Winnipeg over the weekend.
-
Pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Manitoba ends after two months
A pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Manitoba has been dismantled more than two months after it was set up.
-
Fire on Manitoba First Nation leaves two people dead
Two people are dead following a weekend house fire on a Manitoba First Nation.
Calgary
-
Calgary to increase water pressure in feeder main, could ease water restrictions Thursday
City officials say an additional pump at the Bearspaw water treatment plant will be activated by mid-day Monday to increase water speed and pressure on the feeder main.
-
Jennifer Lawrence to film movie in Alberta later this summer
A new movie staring Jennifer Lawrence will be filming in Alberta later this summer.
-
Aggressive bear in Canmore prompts warning
The Town of Canmore and RCMP are asking people to avoid the mountain community's Cougar Creek Commuter Pathway, including the pedestrian underpass, due to an aggressive bear.
Edmonton
-
1 of the men who stole a van with a non-verbal adult inside sentenced to 30 months
One of the men who stole a van with a non-verbal adult in the back in Edmonton last October, causing an Amber Alert to be issued, has been sentenced.
-
CNRL fined $278K after 'major' contravention of environmental protection act
The Alberta Energy Regulator fined Canadian Natural Resources Limited, a crude oil and natural gas company, $278,000 for a breach of the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.
-
Apartment fire damages in northeast Edmonton estimated at $15M
Damages from an apartment complex fire in northeast Edmonton are estimated to be $15 million.
Regina
-
Sask. TikTok star Bella Brave dies after latest hospitalization
Sask. TikTok star "Be Brave" Bella Thomson has died. She was 10-years-old.
-
Trio of Regina youths, 14 and 12, caught with shopping cart of stolen loot: police
Three youths face charges after police say they were caught with over $3,500 of stolen property in a shopping cart on Saturday.
-
Trucker who caused Broncos crash applies to have permanent resident status returned
The truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has applied to have his permanent resident status returned.
Saskatoon
-
Trucker who caused Broncos crash applies to have permanent resident status returned
The truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has applied to have his permanent resident status returned.
-
Saskatoon Blades will need to find a new head coach
The Saskatoon Blades will soon be on the hunt for a new head coach.
-
Sask. man drowns in Prince Albert National Park
A man is dead following a water-related incident at Waskesiu Lake, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
Vancouver
-
Wildfire disrupts traffic along Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Hope
Crews are responding to a small wildfire in B.C.'s Fraser Valley that has disrupted traffic along Highway 1 for several kilometres.
-
Mounties say man with bra on head tried to stab stranger in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to stab a Nanaimo resident while he was walking his dog in the city last week.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Motive of man who tried to assassinate Donald Trump remains elusive
Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for unity and resilience after an attempt on his life injected fresh uncertainty into an already tumultuous presidential campaign, while President Joe Biden implored Americans to 'cool it down' in the final stretch and 'resolve our differences at the ballot box.'
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties say man with bra on head tried to stab stranger in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a suspect who allegedly tried to stab a Nanaimo resident while he was walking his dog in the city last week.
-
Gaza protesters remain as B.C. university's deadline to leave expires
A deadline for pro-Palestinian protesters to dismantle an encampment at Vancouver Island University in Naniamo, B.C., has expired without the demonstrators leaving.
-
Much of B.C. remains under heat warnings as 150 wildfires burn across the province
Many parts of British Columbia remain under heat warnings Monday, as 150 wildfires burn across the province.
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.