Algonquin College expects the first two months of the winter term to be conducted online as COVID-19 cases rise in Ottawa and across Ontario.

In a letter to students and faculty on Friday, President Claude Brule says the new term will begin on Jan. 10, in a "primarily virtual (remote) delivery mode."

"Every class where remote delivery is possible will begin as a virtual class," said Brule. "For those learning activities that cannot be delivered virtually, on-campus delivery will continue, but with physical distancing requirements in place for the entire campus."

The president says Algonquin College will continue to review the need for virtual delivery, but it's expected to continue until the end of the winter mid-term break on March 7.

Algonquin College is also pausing all in-person, non-academic events and social gatherings on campus.

Brule recommends that only learners and employees required to be on campus visit the campuses in Ottawa, Perth and Pembroke in the new year.

"The more we can limit unnecessary in-person activity on our campuses, the more we can reduce the risk of transmission."

On Thursday, both the University of Ottawa and Carleton University announced the first three weeks of the winter term will be online.