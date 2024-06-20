Alexandra Bridge to remain closed until 2025: PSPC

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) says the Alexandra Bridge will remain closed until February 2025 for rehabilitation due to the detection of severe deterioration caused by corrosion.

The deterioration was found following an inspection of the steel structure of the bridge, PSPC said in a news release Thursday. Initial assessment expected the bridge to be closed from October 2023 to fall 2024.

The closure will be extended to allow more time for extensive repairs to make the 123-year-old bridge safe for traffic.

"The ongoing boardwalk and articulation repair project on the over 120-year-old Alexandra Bridge will require more work than originally expected before the bridge reopens to vehicular traffic," reads the release.

Pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to use the bridge, as one lane will be accessible during this period.

PSPC adds that it "continues to advance the Alexandra Bridge replacement project, which aims to replace the end-of-life structure with a new bridge that will provide long-lasting benefits to the communities on each side of the Ottawa River."

The bridge connects Ottawa and Gatineau over the Ottawa River.