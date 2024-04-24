Alberta man on Canada's most wanted fugitives list could be in Ottawa: police

Police say they have reason to believe a man wanted for murder in Edmonton could be in the Ottawa area.

Joseph Chlala, 23, is wanted on second-degree murder charges for the killing of 21-year-old Osama Ali, who died of gunshot wounds in southwest Edmonton on June 12, 2023.

Chlala has connections in Edmonton, Calgary and Ottawa. He is described as being 5’5” with a heavy build, brown hair and green eyes.

Police say he was also previously convicted of killing in Calgary in Jan. 2023.

On Tuesday, a reward of $50,000 was announced for information leading to the arrest of Chlala, as the Bolo Program updated its list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives. Chlala ranks number seven on the list.

An Ottawa murder suspect, Mohamed Shire, 34 also made the Bolo Program's list in connection with a double homicide at the Alta Vista Shopping Centre in May 2021.

The Ottawa Police Service said in a post to social media that anyone who sees Chlala should not approach him and call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information about his current whereabouts is asked to contact the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 7300 or Edmonton Police Service directly at 780-423-4567.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at http://crimestoppers.ca.

With files from CTV News Edmonton