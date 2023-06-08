Air quality in Ottawa improves briefly, haze expected to return Friday

The air quality in the capital has significantly improved, but the smoky, hazy conditions could return on Friday.

Environment Canada has lifted the smog warning and special air quality statement.

The forecast calls for clouds with a risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 20 C. The UV index is 6 or high.

Overnight it will be cloudy with small chance of a thunderstorm, the low will be 9 C.

Friday, the haze is expected to become widespread smoke near noon. The high will be 19 C.

Saturday is expected to be a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 22 C.

Sunday is forecasted to be a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 22 C.