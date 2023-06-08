Air quality improves over Ottawa, but smoky skies could return on Friday

People in the Ottawa-Gatineau area are breathing fresher air, as smoke and haze from wildfires in northern Ontario and Quebec moves out of the area.

Forest fires have led to poor air quality in cities across central Canada and the northeastern U.S. this week, including Toronto and New York.

Environment Canada's David Phillips says it will be early next week before the smoky, dirty air completely moves out of the national capital region.

"The saving weather will come towards us later on the weekend, Sunday-Monday, we'll clear the air out," Phillips said about a system that will bring southwesterly winds into the region.

The cleaner air on Thursday has allowed officials in Ottawa and Gatineau to resume outdoor recreational programming and activities, while Gatineau's rental centres, Ecocentres and the distribution of waste bins have resumed.

Phillips says a shift in the wind direction and a little rain overnight helped improve the air quality.

"My sense is the situation is only going to get better. We see a low chance of precipitation over the next two or three days…. but it will generally scrub and clean the air out," Phillips tells CTV News Ottawa.

"I think our savour will be this, come Sunday and Monday we're going to see a weather system that over the Great Lakes, a cold front that's coming down, we're not only going to see some widespread rain but we're also going to see a wind shift. Instead of from the north and northeast, it's going to be from the southwest. Ironically, the American air is going to give us a break."

Environment Canada lifted the special air quality statement for Ottawa and the smog warning for Gatineau. The poor air quality this week prompted the cancellation of recess and outdoor activities for schools, the Ottawa Redblacks moved practice indoors for two days and several events were postponed.

Ottawa has had 55 hours of smoky weather conditions this week, while visibility dropped from 24 km to 1 km on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The air concentration between Kingston and Ottawa was something inhuman; something you'd see on the other side of the world," Phillips said.

The air quality rating for Ottawa was 1 'Low Risk' at 2 p.m., after two days of 10+ "very high risk" air. After having the worst air quality in the world on Wednesday morning, Ottawa had one of the best air qualities at 9 a.m. Thursday, according to IQair.

Environment Canada does warn widespread smoke could move back into the Ottawa-Gatineau area on Friday afternoon. Health officials warn the air quality will deteriorate a "moderate risk" on Friday afternoon and evening as smoke from northern Ontario wildfires moves back into the area.

"I think it won't be as dense, it won't be as toxic, it won't be as unhealthy, but it still could be limiting in visibility and therefore we'd say, 'Hey, there's a smoky hour out there right now,'" Phillips said, noting northwesterly winds could push smoke back into Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health recommends planning your outdoor activities accordingly with the threat of smoke still in the air.

'More smoky skies'

Phillips says smoke from wildfires in northern Ontario and Quebec this week may be a preview of smoky skies through the summer.

"(Wildfires) tend to be July-August, not May and June and so my sense is that get used to it. I think this will be the headline across the country this year, 'More smoky skies.' That's not a forecast because all we know is the conditions of weather from a temperature and precipitation point of view are going to be we're going to be vulnerable," Phillips said.

"My sense is we should be concerned about fires for a while."

Phillips notes that two years ago smoke from wildfires in northern Ontario moved into the Ottawa area for a short time.

Ottawa forecast

The forecast calls for clouds with a risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 20 C. The UV index is 6 or high.

Overnight it will be cloudy with a small chance of a thunderstorm. The low will be 9 C.

Friday, the haze is expected to become widespread smoke near noon. The high will be 19 C.

Saturday is expected to be a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 22 C.

Sunday is forecasted to be a mix of sun and clouds and a high of 22 C.