An Air Canada Jazz flight made an emergency landing in Ottawa Thursday afternoon after an issue with its landing gear on final approach to the runaway.

The AC8851 flight from Moncton to Ottawa landed at the Ottawa International Airport at 1:53 p.m., about 90 minutes behind schedule.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, the airline says AC8851flight from Moncton to Ottawa “experienced an issue with its landing gear” on final approach to the Ottawa International Airport.

“As per our standard operating procedures the crew requested priority landing. The aircraft landed in Ottawa safely and without incident, “ said Air Canada Jazz spokesperson Manon Stuart said in an email.

Emergency crews were called to the runway as a precautionary measure.

The Dash 8-300 flight had 37 passengers and three crew members on board.

Stuart says maintenance personnel will conduct a “thorough inspection of the aircraft to determine the cause and proceed with the necessary repairs.”

This is a developing story. More details will be published as they become available.