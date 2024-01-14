After the snow, forecasters watch for cold snap in Ottawa

After a week of snowy weather, including two snowstorms, forecasters are turning their attention to the cold heading Ottawa's way.

Ottawa has yet to see a high below -5 C so far this month, but Environment Canada meteorologist Peter Kimbell says it's coming.

"The message for the next week or so now is cold," he said Saturday, speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA's CFRA Live with Andrew Pinsent.

"The cold that we haven't seen this month and last month — we're playing catch-up and we're getting it."

The cold won't be as severe as western provinces are seeing, Kimbell said, but it will be below the average for this time of year in Ottawa.

"We're not going to get the -45 wind chills that Edmonton's getting, but that airmass is moving our way, so we will be getting much colder; in fact, below normal, which we haven't seen much lately," he said.

On Saturday, WestJet had to cancel more than 100 flights in the prairies because it was so cold that de-icing fluids weren't working. The cold also broke a 60-year-old temperature record in Victoria, B.C.

The average high for Ottawa at this time of year is around -6 C, with lows around -15 C. Saturday saw a high just over 1 C. Thursday's and Friday's highs were around -5 C and Wednesday reached a balmy 5 C.

Kimbell says Ottawa could see high temperatures about three degrees colder than average this coming week.

"By next Friday, we're looking at highs of -9, so a lot colder in this next week or so," he said.

Lows are expected to be closer to average, between -14 and -16 C.

The colder weather is good news for the Rideau Canal Skateway. Officials say they need 10 to 14 days of temperatures between -10 and -20 C to firm up the ice enough to make it safe for skating.

Last year, the Rideau Canal Skateway did not open at all — a first in its history — because of long stretches of mild weather.